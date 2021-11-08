Heron Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:HRTX) Shares Acquired by X Square Capital LLC

X Square Capital LLC grew its position in Heron Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:HRTX) by 262.4% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 57,261 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after buying an additional 41,462 shares during the quarter. X Square Capital LLC owned 0.06% of Heron Therapeutics worth $889,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of HRTX. First Trust Advisors LP grew its stake in shares of Heron Therapeutics by 6.1% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 75,331 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,841,000 after buying an additional 4,335 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in Heron Therapeutics during the 1st quarter worth $2,636,000. Guggenheim Capital LLC grew its stake in Heron Therapeutics by 73.1% during the 1st quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 58,415 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $947,000 after purchasing an additional 24,677 shares in the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp grew its stake in Heron Therapeutics by 17.8% during the 1st quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 87,125 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,412,000 after purchasing an additional 13,166 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its stake in Heron Therapeutics by 4.4% during the 1st quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 98,569 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,598,000 after purchasing an additional 4,171 shares in the last quarter.

Several research analysts recently commented on HRTX shares. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “buy” rating and set a $25.00 target price on shares of Heron Therapeutics in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. Zacks Investment Research raised Heron Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 12th.

Heron Therapeutics stock opened at $12.60 on Monday. Heron Therapeutics, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $9.87 and a fifty-two week high of $22.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 3.94 and a current ratio of 4.36. The company has a market capitalization of $1.28 billion, a P/E ratio of -5.27 and a beta of 1.33. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $11.26 and a 200-day simple moving average of $13.10.

Heron Therapeutics (NASDAQ:HRTX) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The biotechnology company reported ($0.51) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.60) by $0.09. Heron Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 128.33% and a negative net margin of 264.58%. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.64) earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that Heron Therapeutics, Inc. will post -2.42 earnings per share for the current year.

About Heron Therapeutics

Heron Therapeutics, Inc is a biotechnology company, which engages in the development of pharmaceutical products for patients suffering from cancer. Its products portfolio include SUSTOL, Cinvanti, HTX-011 and HTX-034. The company was founded in February 1983 and is headquartered in San Diego, CA.

