KB Financial Partners LLC Purchases 150 Shares of Global Payments Inc. (NYSE:GPN)

KB Financial Partners LLC boosted its position in Global Payments Inc. (NYSE:GPN) by 13.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,269 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 150 shares during the period. KB Financial Partners LLC’s holdings in Global Payments were worth $238,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Fulton Bank N.A. lifted its holdings in Global Payments by 0.5% during the second quarter. Fulton Bank N.A. now owns 11,613 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,178,000 after acquiring an additional 54 shares during the period. Ieq Capital LLC increased its holdings in Global Payments by 2.7% during the 2nd quarter. Ieq Capital LLC now owns 2,225 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $417,000 after purchasing an additional 59 shares during the period. Penserra Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Global Payments by 6.7% during the 2nd quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 959 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $179,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares during the period. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC increased its holdings in Global Payments by 2.1% during the 2nd quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC now owns 2,983 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $559,000 after purchasing an additional 62 shares during the period. Finally, Connable Office Inc. increased its holdings in Global Payments by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter. Connable Office Inc. now owns 16,985 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $3,185,000 after purchasing an additional 64 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 86.74% of the company’s stock.

Shares of GPN opened at $136.75 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $39.68 billion, a PE ratio of 43.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.93 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 1.15 and a quick ratio of 1.12. Global Payments Inc. has a 1-year low of $128.61 and a 1-year high of $220.81. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $156.89 and its 200-day moving average price is $178.23.

Global Payments (NYSE:GPN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 2nd. The business services provider reported $2.18 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.14 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $2 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.99 billion. Global Payments had a net margin of 11.38% and a return on equity of 8.08%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.71 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Global Payments Inc. will post 7.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 16th will be paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 15th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.73%. Global Payments’s dividend payout ratio is presently 31.55%.

Global Payments declared that its board has approved a share buyback plan on Monday, August 2nd that authorizes the company to repurchase $1.50 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the business services provider to purchase up to 3% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are generally a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on GPN. Rosenblatt Securities reduced their price target on Global Payments from $243.00 to $216.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Wedbush reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Global Payments in a report on Monday, August 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on Global Payments from $221.00 to $197.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Truist Securities reduced their target price on Global Payments from $240.00 to $165.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Finally, Bank of America reduced their target price on Global Payments from $226.00 to $186.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $202.24.

In other Global Payments news, Director William I. Jacobs sold 500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $156.44, for a total transaction of $78,220.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Connie D. Mcdaniel acquired 1,150 shares of Global Payments stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 10th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $173.48 per share, for a total transaction of $199,502.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 13,970 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,423,515.60. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Global Payments, Inc engages in the provision of payment technology and software solutions. It operates through the following segments: Merchant Solutions, Issuer Solutions and Business & Consumer Solutions. The Merchant Solutions segment provides payments technology and software solutions to customers globally.

