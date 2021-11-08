National Pension Service Grows Stake in Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB)

National Pension Service increased its position in Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB) by 0.7% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,854,970 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after purchasing an additional 13,774 shares during the quarter. National Pension Service’s holdings in Schlumberger were worth $59,378,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SLB. Corsicana & Co. purchased a new position in Schlumberger during the second quarter valued at $26,000. Sierra Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Schlumberger in the first quarter worth $26,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Schlumberger in the second quarter worth $27,000. Cowen Prime Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Schlumberger during the second quarter valued at about $27,000. Finally, FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Schlumberger by 436.1% in the second quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,115 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 907 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 76.06% of the company’s stock.

Get Schlumberger alerts:

Shares of SLB stock opened at $33.51 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $47.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.64 and a beta of 2.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.27 and a quick ratio of 0.93. The business has a fifty day moving average of $30.68 and a 200 day moving average of $30.57. Schlumberger Limited has a 1 year low of $15.14 and a 1 year high of $36.87.

Schlumberger (NYSE:SLB) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 21st. The oil and gas company reported $0.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.36. The company had revenue of $5.85 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.94 billion. Schlumberger had a return on equity of 11.90% and a net margin of 7.44%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 11.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.16 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Schlumberger Limited will post 1.27 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 13th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 1st will be given a dividend of $0.125 per share. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.49%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 30th. Schlumberger’s dividend payout ratio is currently 73.53%.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Schlumberger from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $28.00 to $37.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 7th. Oddo Bhf started coverage on Schlumberger in a research note on Thursday, October 14th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $44.50 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut Schlumberger from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $36.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Cowen reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $29.03 price objective (down previously from $32.00) on shares of Schlumberger in a research note on Monday, July 26th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $37.00 price objective on shares of Schlumberger in a research note on Thursday, September 9th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $34.72.

Schlumberger Profile

Schlumberger NV engages in the provision of technology for reservoir characterization, drilling, production and processing to the oil and gas industry. It operates through the following business segments: Digital and Integration; Reservoir Performance; Well Construction; and Production Systems. The Digital and Integration segment combines the company’s software and seismic businesses with its integrated offering of asset performance solutions.

Featured Article: Producer Price Index (PPI)

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SLB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB).

Receive News & Ratings for Schlumberger Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schlumberger and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.