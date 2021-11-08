KB Financial Partners LLC Has $262,000 Stock Holdings in Aspen Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:AZPN)

KB Financial Partners LLC boosted its position in Aspen Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:AZPN) by 43.0% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,905 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 573 shares during the quarter. KB Financial Partners LLC’s holdings in Aspen Technology were worth $262,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in AZPN. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in Aspen Technology by 2.8% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 472,873 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $68,248,000 after buying an additional 13,063 shares during the last quarter. Stephens Inc. AR increased its position in shares of Aspen Technology by 15.9% during the 1st quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 2,097 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $303,000 after purchasing an additional 287 shares during the last quarter. MML Investors Services LLC increased its position in shares of Aspen Technology by 49.0% during the 1st quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 2,349 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $339,000 after purchasing an additional 773 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Aspen Technology by 64.5% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 230,980 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $33,338,000 after purchasing an additional 90,533 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Quantitative Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Aspen Technology during the 1st quarter worth approximately $295,000. 97.66% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

AZPN has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. KeyCorp lowered their price target on Aspen Technology from $180.00 to $175.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on Aspen Technology from $145.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 12th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. William Blair reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Aspen Technology in a report on Thursday, August 12th. Benchmark lowered Aspen Technology from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 12th. Finally, Piper Sandler initiated coverage on Aspen Technology in a report on Thursday, October 14th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $170.00 target price on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Aspen Technology has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $164.86.

Shares of AZPN stock opened at $161.27 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 3.39, a current ratio of 3.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. Aspen Technology, Inc. has a twelve month low of $110.64 and a twelve month high of $169.22. The company has a market cap of $10.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.81, a P/E/G ratio of 4.86 and a beta of 1.35. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $140.42 and a 200 day simple moving average of $139.79.

Aspen Technology (NASDAQ:AZPN) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The technology company reported $0.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.65 by $0.12. Aspen Technology had a return on equity of 47.03% and a net margin of 44.70%. The business had revenue of $136.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $125.23 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.58 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Aspen Technology, Inc. will post 4.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Aspen Technology

Aspen Technology, Inc engages in the provision of asset optimization solutions. It develops its applications to design, and optimize processes across the engineering, manufacturing, supply chain, and asset performance management areas. The firm operates through the Subscription and Software, and Services and Other segments.

