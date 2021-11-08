Brookfield Asset Management Inc. Purchases 25,090 Shares of Diamondback Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:FANG)

Brookfield Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Diamondback Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:FANG) by 186.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 38,532 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock after acquiring an additional 25,090 shares during the period. Brookfield Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Diamondback Energy were worth $3,618,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Diamondback Energy during the second quarter valued at approximately $35,000. IndexIQ Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Diamondback Energy by 203.2% during the second quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC now owns 570 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $54,000 after purchasing an additional 382 shares in the last quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Diamondback Energy during the second quarter valued at approximately $71,000. Berman Capital Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Diamondback Energy by 32.3% during the second quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 991 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $93,000 after purchasing an additional 242 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Daiwa Securities Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Diamondback Energy by 29.6% during the second quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 1,226 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $115,000 after purchasing an additional 280 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.19% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Diamondback Energy stock opened at $113.79 on Monday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $95.70 and a two-hundred day moving average of $86.89. The stock has a market capitalization of $20.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 59.27, a PEG ratio of 0.46 and a beta of 2.57. Diamondback Energy, Inc. has a 52 week low of $24.57 and a 52 week high of $116.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a current ratio of 0.73.

Diamondback Energy (NASDAQ:FANG) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, October 31st. The oil and natural gas company reported $2.94 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.81 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $1.91 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.48 billion. Diamondback Energy had a net margin of 7.95% and a return on equity of 12.95%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 165.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.62 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Diamondback Energy, Inc. will post 11.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, November 18th. Investors of record on Thursday, November 11th will be given a $0.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 9th. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.76%. This is a boost from Diamondback Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.45. Diamondback Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 93.75%.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on FANG shares. Truist Securities lifted their price objective on Diamondback Energy from $130.00 to $148.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 7th. TD Securities boosted their target price on Diamondback Energy from $130.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd. KeyCorp boosted their target price on Diamondback Energy from $112.00 to $117.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 14th. Raymond James boosted their target price on Diamondback Energy from $125.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 26th. Finally, Piper Sandler boosted their target price on Diamondback Energy from $112.00 to $131.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 21st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Diamondback Energy has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $108.80.

Diamondback Energy Company Profile

Diamondback Energy, Inc is an independent oil and natural gas company, which engages in the acquisition, development, exploration and exploitation of unconventional, onshore oil and natural gas reserves. It operates through the Upstream and Midstream Services segments. The Upstream segment focuses on the Permian Basin operations in West Texas.

