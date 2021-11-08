Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC Purchases 4,290 Shares of Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM)

Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM) by 18.4% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 27,659 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 4,290 shares during the quarter. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC’s holdings in Waste Management were worth $3,875,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of WM. Credit Agricole S A lifted its stake in shares of Waste Management by 8.4% during the 1st quarter. Credit Agricole S A now owns 167,153 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $21,566,000 after purchasing an additional 12,960 shares during the last quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Waste Management by 6.7% during the 2nd quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 25,079 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $3,514,000 after purchasing an additional 1,581 shares during the last quarter. Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Waste Management by 5.3% during the 2nd quarter. Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC now owns 77,630 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $10,877,000 after purchasing an additional 3,932 shares during the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc lifted its stake in shares of Waste Management by 2.7% during the 2nd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 26,300 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $3,687,000 after purchasing an additional 696 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First National Bank Sioux Falls lifted its stake in shares of Waste Management by 38.4% during the 2nd quarter. First National Bank Sioux Falls now owns 2,704 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $379,000 after purchasing an additional 750 shares during the last quarter. 73.84% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE:WM opened at $159.89 on Monday. Waste Management, Inc. has a 52-week low of $109.11 and a 52-week high of $164.82. The stock has a market cap of $66.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.71, a PEG ratio of 2.64 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a quick ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.73. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $155.50 and a 200-day moving average price of $147.47.

Waste Management (NYSE:WM) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 26th. The business services provider reported $1.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.36 by ($0.10). Waste Management had a return on equity of 27.19% and a net margin of 10.09%. The firm had revenue of $4.67 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.55 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.09 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Waste Management, Inc. will post 4.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 17th. Investors of record on Friday, September 3rd were issued a dividend of $0.575 per share. This represents a $2.30 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.44%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 2nd. Waste Management’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 57.07%.

In related news, SVP Tara J. Hemmer sold 12,186 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $149.07, for a total transaction of $1,816,567.02. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Charles C. Boettcher sold 13,613 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.00, for a total value of $2,041,950.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 58,914 shares of company stock worth $8,997,303. 0.16% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on WM shares. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Waste Management from $133.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 13th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on Waste Management from $153.00 to $159.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on Waste Management from $138.00 to $152.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Raymond James increased their price target on Waste Management from $157.00 to $167.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Finally, Oppenheimer increased their price target on Waste Management from $146.00 to $152.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 16th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Waste Management currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $148.00.

Waste Management Profile

Waste Management, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of waste management environmental services. It operates through the following segments: Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3. The Tier 1 segment comprises of areas in the Southern United States. The Tier 2 segment comprises of areas located in the Midwest and Northeast United States.

