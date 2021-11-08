Janus Henderson Short Duration Income ETF (NYSEARCA:VNLA) Shares Purchased by Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC

Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Janus Henderson Short Duration Income ETF (NYSEARCA:VNLA) by 59.9% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 85,526 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 32,036 shares during the quarter. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC’s holdings in Janus Henderson Short Duration Income ETF were worth $4,295,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Capital Advisors Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in Janus Henderson Short Duration Income ETF by 3.0% during the second quarter. Capital Advisors Wealth Management LLC now owns 8,685 shares of the company’s stock worth $436,000 after acquiring an additional 249 shares during the period. National Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in Janus Henderson Short Duration Income ETF by 5.2% during the second quarter. National Asset Management Inc. now owns 7,238 shares of the company’s stock worth $364,000 after acquiring an additional 355 shares during the period. Howard Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in Janus Henderson Short Duration Income ETF by 3.9% during the second quarter. Howard Wealth Management LLC now owns 13,455 shares of the company’s stock worth $675,000 after acquiring an additional 503 shares during the period. Hamilton Wealth LLC grew its holdings in Janus Henderson Short Duration Income ETF by 1.4% in the second quarter. Hamilton Wealth LLC now owns 39,253 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,971,000 after purchasing an additional 550 shares during the period. Finally, Kovack Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Janus Henderson Short Duration Income ETF by 6.7% in the second quarter. Kovack Advisors Inc. now owns 9,766 shares of the company’s stock valued at $490,000 after purchasing an additional 614 shares during the period.

Shares of VNLA opened at $49.98 on Monday. Janus Henderson Short Duration Income ETF has a 12 month low of $49.94 and a 12 month high of $50.52. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $50.11.

