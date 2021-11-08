National Pension Service Has $61.57 Million Stock Holdings in The Travelers Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TRV)

National Pension Service raised its holdings in The Travelers Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TRV) by 1.2% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 411,264 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,077 shares during the quarter. National Pension Service owned about 0.16% of The Travelers Companies worth $61,570,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in TRV. Invesco Ltd. increased its position in The Travelers Companies by 2.4% during the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 4,055,887 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $607,206,000 after acquiring an additional 96,716 shares during the period. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY lifted its position in The Travelers Companies by 117,846.2% during the 2nd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 30,666 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $4,591,000 after buying an additional 30,640 shares in the last quarter. Man Group plc lifted its position in The Travelers Companies by 279.4% during the 2nd quarter. Man Group plc now owns 85,467 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $12,795,000 after buying an additional 62,939 shares in the last quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC lifted its position in The Travelers Companies by 1.5% during the 2nd quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC now owns 4,755 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $712,000 after buying an additional 69 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Prudential Financial Inc. raised its holdings in The Travelers Companies by 45.9% during the 2nd quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 421,324 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $63,076,000 after purchasing an additional 132,569 shares during the last quarter. 83.15% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other The Travelers Companies news, EVP Michael Frederick Klein sold 5,876 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $161.71, for a total value of $950,207.96. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP Douglas K. Russell sold 14,689 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $162.00, for a total value of $2,379,618.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.92% of the company’s stock.

Shares of The Travelers Companies stock opened at $159.60 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 0.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. The firm has a market capitalization of $39.26 billion, a PE ratio of 11.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.96 and a beta of 0.75. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $157.20 and its 200-day moving average price is $155.65. The Travelers Companies, Inc. has a 12 month low of $126.57 and a 12 month high of $163.29.

The Travelers Companies (NYSE:TRV) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 18th. The insurance provider reported $2.60 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.00 by $0.60. The firm had revenue of $8.32 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.75 billion. The Travelers Companies had a return on equity of 12.15% and a net margin of 10.64%. The company’s revenue was up 7.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $3.12 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that The Travelers Companies, Inc. will post 12.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 31st. Investors of record on Friday, December 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.88 per share. This represents a $3.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.21%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 9th. The Travelers Companies’s dividend payout ratio is presently 33.59%.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on The Travelers Companies in a research note on Monday, August 16th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $180.00 target price for the company. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on The Travelers Companies from $167.00 to $172.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 20th. Bank of America downgraded The Travelers Companies from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating and cut their price target for the company from $171.00 to $161.00 in a report on Thursday, July 22nd. Finally, William Blair reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of The Travelers Companies in a research report on Wednesday, July 21st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, The Travelers Companies currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $162.00.

The Travelers Companies Profile

The Travelers Cos., Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of commercial and personal property and casualty insurance products and services. It operates through the following business segments: Business Insurance, Bond and Specialty Insurance, and Personal Insurance. The Business Insurance segment offers a broad array of property and casualty insurance, and insurance related services to its customers.

