National Pension Service Has $63.77 Million Position in Veeva Systems Inc. (NYSE:VEEV)

National Pension Service grew its holdings in Veeva Systems Inc. (NYSE:VEEV) by 1.3% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 205,093 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,618 shares during the quarter. National Pension Service’s holdings in Veeva Systems were worth $63,774,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. MV Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in Veeva Systems during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $31,000. Liberty Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in Veeva Systems by 43,713.6% during the 2nd quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 9,639 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 9,617 shares in the last quarter. Huntington National Bank increased its holdings in Veeva Systems by 22.7% during the 2nd quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 184 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $57,000 after purchasing an additional 34 shares in the last quarter. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. increased its holdings in Veeva Systems by 47.3% during the 2nd quarter. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. now owns 221 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $69,000 after purchasing an additional 71 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Newfound Research LLC increased its holdings in Veeva Systems by 57.1% during the 2nd quarter. Newfound Research LLC now owns 289 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $90,000 after purchasing an additional 105 shares in the last quarter. 77.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

VEEV has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Needham & Company LLC upped their target price on Veeva Systems from $336.00 to $385.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, September 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada assumed coverage on Veeva Systems in a research note on Wednesday, July 21st. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $400.00 price objective on the stock. Cowen assumed coverage on Veeva Systems in a research note on Wednesday, July 21st. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $400.00 price objective on the stock. Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on Veeva Systems from $340.00 to $349.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 2nd. Finally, Bank of America upped their price objective on Veeva Systems from $340.00 to $350.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Veeva Systems presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $344.11.

Shares of NYSE:VEEV opened at $318.82 on Monday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $305.74 and its 200-day moving average price is $302.89. Veeva Systems Inc. has a 12-month low of $235.74 and a 12-month high of $343.96. The stock has a market capitalization of $48.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 121.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 7.03 and a beta of 0.78.

Veeva Systems (NYSE:VEEV) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 31st. The technology company reported $0.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.87 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $455.59 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $450.93 million. Veeva Systems had a return on equity of 16.35% and a net margin of 25.51%. Veeva Systems’s quarterly revenue was up 28.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.72 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that Veeva Systems Inc. will post 2.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, EVP Alan Mateo sold 2,347 shares of Veeva Systems stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $306.50, for a total transaction of $719,355.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 5,476 shares in the company, valued at $1,678,394. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Jonathan Faddis sold 1,667 shares of Veeva Systems stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $308.29, for a total transaction of $513,919.43. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 18,362 shares of company stock worth $5,717,035 over the last three months. 13.18% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Veeva Systems, Inc engages in the provision of industry cloud solutions for the global life sciences industry. Its solutions enable pharmaceutical and other life sciences companies to realize the benefits of modern cloud-based architectures and mobile applications for their most critical business functions, without compromising industry-specific functionality or regulatory compliance.

