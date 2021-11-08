Castleark Management LLC Has $1.81 Million Stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWP)

Castleark Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWP) by 45.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 16,000 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 5,000 shares during the quarter. Castleark Management LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF were worth $1,811,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. KB Financial Partners LLC acquired a new position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF during the first quarter worth $36,000. Center for Financial Planning Inc. grew its position in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 85.1% in the second quarter. Center for Financial Planning Inc. now owns 522 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,000 after purchasing an additional 240 shares during the last quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC grew its position in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 43.7% in the second quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC now owns 964 shares of the company’s stock valued at $109,000 after purchasing an additional 293 shares during the last quarter. Evermay Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF in the second quarter valued at about $113,000. Finally, Sierra Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF in the first quarter valued at about $121,000.

Get iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF alerts:

Shares of NYSEARCA:IWP opened at $121.54 on Monday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $116.43. iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF has a 52-week low of $90.11 and a 52-week high of $122.72.

iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF, formerly iShares Russell Midcap Growth Index Fund (the Growth Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Russell Midcap Growth Index (the Growth Index).

Further Reading: What is a back-end load?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IWP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWP).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.