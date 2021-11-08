X Square Capital LLC Cuts Stock Position in General Motors (NYSE:GM)

X Square Capital LLC lessened its holdings in General Motors (NYSE:GM) (TSE:GMM.U) by 7.8% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 38,997 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock after selling 3,316 shares during the quarter. General Motors makes up about 1.1% of X Square Capital LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 28th biggest holding. X Square Capital LLC’s holdings in General Motors were worth $2,303,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Savant Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of General Motors by 3.2% during the second quarter. Savant Capital LLC now owns 6,237 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $369,000 after acquiring an additional 191 shares during the period. Cypress Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of General Motors by 30.4% during the second quarter. Cypress Capital LLC now owns 823 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $49,000 after acquiring an additional 192 shares during the period. W.G. Shaheen & Associates DBA Whitney & Co raised its holdings in shares of General Motors by 2.3% during the second quarter. W.G. Shaheen & Associates DBA Whitney & Co now owns 8,850 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $524,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the period. Hudock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of General Motors by 13.1% during the second quarter. Hudock Inc. now owns 1,736 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $102,000 after acquiring an additional 201 shares during the period. Finally, Eudaimonia Partners LLC grew its position in General Motors by 19.4% during the first quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC now owns 1,241 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $71,000 after purchasing an additional 202 shares in the last quarter. 79.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of GM stock opened at $58.85 on Monday. General Motors has a 52-week low of $38.63 and a 52-week high of $64.30. The stock has a market cap of $85.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.82, a P/E/G ratio of 0.92 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 1.08. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $53.64 and a 200-day moving average of $55.74.

General Motors (NYSE:GM) (TSE:GMM.U) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 27th. The auto manufacturer reported $1.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.98 by $0.54. General Motors had a net margin of 8.50% and a return on equity of 20.41%. The company had revenue of $26.78 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $27.88 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $2.83 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 24.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts predict that General Motors will post 6.5 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of brokerages recently commented on GM. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price objective on shares of General Motors from $68.00 to $53.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 9th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their target price on shares of General Motors from $77.00 to $75.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their target price on shares of General Motors from $62.00 to $59.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Sunday, September 26th. Bank of America boosted their target price on shares of General Motors from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 16th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of General Motors from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $58.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Monday, August 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $69.80.

General Motors Co engages in the designing, manufacturing, and selling of cars, trucks and automobile parts. It also provides automotive financing services through General Motors Financial Company, Inc The firm operates through the following segments: GM North America, GM International, Cruise and GM Financial.

