X Square Capital LLC Boosts Stake in Direxion Daily Energy Bull 2x Shares (NYSEARCA:ERX)

X Square Capital LLC grew its holdings in Direxion Daily Energy Bull 2x Shares (NYSEARCA:ERX) by 50.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 222,350 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 74,568 shares during the period. Direxion Daily Energy Bull 2x Shares makes up about 3.0% of X Square Capital LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 4th biggest position. X Square Capital LLC owned about 0.95% of Direxion Daily Energy Bull 2x Shares worth $6,281,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd increased its stake in shares of Direxion Daily Energy Bull 2x Shares by 2,000.0% in the 2nd quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 1,050 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. bought a new position in shares of Direxion Daily Energy Bull 2x Shares in the 1st quarter valued at $33,000. Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. bought a new stake in Direxion Daily Energy Bull 2x Shares during the 2nd quarter worth $205,000. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors bought a new stake in Direxion Daily Energy Bull 2x Shares during the 2nd quarter worth $222,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC bought a new stake in Direxion Daily Energy Bull 2x Shares during the 2nd quarter worth $585,000.

Get Direxion Daily Energy Bull 2x Shares alerts:

Shares of ERX stock opened at $32.44 on Monday. Direxion Daily Energy Bull 2x Shares has a twelve month low of $10.51 and a twelve month high of $33.82. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $27.27 and its 200 day simple moving average is $26.28.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ERX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Direxion Daily Energy Bull 2x Shares (NYSEARCA:ERX).

Receive News & Ratings for Direxion Daily Energy Bull 2x Shares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Direxion Daily Energy Bull 2x Shares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.