Zacks Investment Management Acquires 31,614 Shares of Amcor plc (NYSE:AMCR)

Zacks Investment Management boosted its holdings in Amcor plc (NYSE:AMCR) by 1.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,714,314 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 31,614 shares during the period. Zacks Investment Management owned approximately 0.17% of Amcor worth $31,106,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. State Street Corp lifted its stake in Amcor by 10.7% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 107,051,786 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,226,813,000 after purchasing an additional 10,306,508 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Amcor by 1.6% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 27,228,696 shares of the company’s stock valued at $311,166,000 after acquiring an additional 436,316 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Amcor by 10.7% during the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 19,929,865 shares of the company’s stock valued at $228,397,000 after acquiring an additional 1,924,057 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Amcor by 14.8% during the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 18,003,939 shares of the company’s stock valued at $206,325,000 after acquiring an additional 2,327,182 shares during the last quarter. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. raised its stake in shares of Amcor by 8,376.1% during the second quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 12,105,092 shares of the company’s stock valued at $138,724,000 after acquiring an additional 11,962,277 shares during the last quarter. 38.54% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on AMCR shares. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded shares of Amcor from a “hold” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $15.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, September 7th. TheStreet raised shares of Amcor from a “c-” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 13th. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of Amcor from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $12.00 to $11.50 in a research note on Wednesday, August 18th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Amcor from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $13.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Friday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Amcor presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $12.91.

In related news, insider Michael J. Zacka sold 8,440 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.66, for a total transaction of $106,850.40. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 149,135 shares in the company, valued at $1,888,049.10. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, insider Eric V. Roegner sold 303,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.30, for a total transaction of $3,726,900.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last quarter, insiders have sold 1,043,864 shares of company stock worth $13,108,520. Corporate insiders own 0.28% of the company’s stock.

Shares of AMCR opened at $12.14 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $18.68 billion, a PE ratio of 20.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.12 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a current ratio of 1.31. Amcor plc has a fifty-two week low of $10.33 and a fifty-two week high of $12.92. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $12.05 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $11.93.

Amcor (NYSE:AMCR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 2nd. The company reported $0.18 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.18. Amcor had a net margin of 7.15% and a return on equity of 24.50%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.16 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Amcor plc will post 0.8 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 14th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 24th will be issued a dividend of $0.12 per share. This is a boost from Amcor’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.12. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 23rd. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.95%. Amcor’s dividend payout ratio is presently 78.33%.

Amcor Company Profile

Amcor Plc operates as a holding company, which engages in the provision of consumer packaging business. It operates through the Flexibles and Rigid Packaging segments. The Flexibles segment develops and supplies flexible packaging globally. The Rigid Plastics segment manufactures rigid plastic containers and related products.

