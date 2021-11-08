Zeke Capital Advisors LLC Boosts Holdings in Crown Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CCK)

Zeke Capital Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Crown Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CCK) by 12.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,916 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 526 shares during the quarter. Zeke Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Crown were worth $502,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in shares of Crown during the 1st quarter worth $321,000. First Trust Advisors LP increased its position in Crown by 2.5% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 75,709 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $4,131,000 after purchasing an additional 1,844 shares in the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp increased its position in Crown by 54.3% during the 1st quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 3,565 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $346,000 after purchasing an additional 1,255 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC increased its position in Crown by 3,081.8% during the 1st quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 1,400 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $135,000 after purchasing an additional 1,356 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kennedy Capital Management Inc. increased its position in Crown by 56.3% during the 1st quarter. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. now owns 4,963 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $482,000 after purchasing an additional 1,788 shares in the last quarter. 83.26% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Crown alerts:

Several brokerages have issued reports on CCK. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of Crown in a research report on Wednesday, September 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $137.00 price objective for the company. Seaport Res Ptn reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Crown in a research note on Wednesday, October 20th. Truist Securities began coverage on Crown in a research note on Tuesday, September 14th. They set a “buy” rating and a $138.00 target price for the company. Barclays began coverage on Crown in a research note on Monday, September 20th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $140.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Loop Capital started coverage on Crown in a research note on Tuesday, October 5th. They set a “buy” rating and a $165.00 price objective on the stock. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $130.80.

Shares of CCK stock opened at $106.97 on Monday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $105.09 and its 200 day simple moving average is $104.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.09, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a current ratio of 1.10. Crown Holdings, Inc. has a twelve month low of $85.65 and a twelve month high of $114.55. The company has a market capitalization of $13.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.15, a PEG ratio of 2.82 and a beta of 1.17.

Crown (NYSE:CCK) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, October 24th. The industrial products company reported $2.03 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.97 by $0.06. Crown had a return on equity of 36.22% and a net margin of 5.01%. The business had revenue of $2.92 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.91 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.96 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 17.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that Crown Holdings, Inc. will post 7.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 12th will be given a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.75%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 10th. Crown’s dividend payout ratio is currently 18.06%.

In related news, Director B Craig Owens purchased 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 10th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $105.62 per share, with a total value of $211,240.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 3,036 shares in the company, valued at $320,662.32. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Hock Huat Goh sold 3,735 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.21, for a total value of $411,634.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.90% of the company’s stock.

Crown Profile

Crown Holdings, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of packaging products and equipment for consumer goods. The firm offers aerosol cans; beverage, promotional, and transit packaging; closures and capping; and food cans. It operates through the following segments: Americas, Europe, Asia Pacific, and Transit Packaging.

See Also: How do buyers and sellers choose a strike price?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CCK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Crown Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CCK).

Receive News & Ratings for Crown Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Crown and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.