Zebra Capital Management LLC Sells 3,374 Shares of Information Services Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:III)

Zebra Capital Management LLC decreased its stake in Information Services Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:III) by 9.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 31,247 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 3,374 shares during the period. Zebra Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Information Services Group were worth $183,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its stake in shares of Information Services Group by 7.1% in the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 2,699,423 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $15,792,000 after buying an additional 177,988 shares in the last quarter. LMR Partners LLP bought a new stake in Information Services Group during the second quarter valued at approximately $74,000. Caxton Associates LP bought a new stake in shares of Information Services Group in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $182,000. McGowan Group Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Information Services Group by 321.6% in the 2nd quarter. McGowan Group Asset Management Inc. now owns 239,368 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,400,000 after acquiring an additional 182,593 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Information Services Group in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $79,000. 51.30% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Information Services Group alerts:

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Information Services Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 12th.

III opened at $8.97 on Monday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $7.55 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $6.40. Information Services Group, Inc. has a 52-week low of $2.20 and a 52-week high of $9.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 2.04 and a current ratio of 2.04. The stock has a market capitalization of $434.71 million, a P/E ratio of 33.22, a P/E/G ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 0.69.

Information Services Group (NASDAQ:III) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 9th. The business services provider reported $0.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.05 by $0.05. Information Services Group had a net margin of 4.88% and a return on equity of 17.50%. The business had revenue of $70.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $65.54 million. Research analysts forecast that Information Services Group, Inc. will post 0.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 17th. Investors of record on Friday, December 3rd will be given a $0.03 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 2nd. This represents a $0.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.34%. Information Services Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 44.44%.

Information Services Group Profile

Information Services Group, Inc engages in the provision of sourcing advisory services. It operates through the following geographical segments: Americas, Europe, and Asia Pacific. The firm offers business advisory, human resources technology and delivery services, organizational change management and software advisory services to the aerospace, defense, automotive, banking, energy, healthcare, and insurance industries.

Featured Story: Float

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding III? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Information Services Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:III).

Receive News & Ratings for Information Services Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Information Services Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.