Zebra Capital Management LLC Has $223,000 Holdings in Security National Financial Co. (NASDAQ:SNFCA)

Zebra Capital Management LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Security National Financial Co. (NASDAQ:SNFCA) by 9.7% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 25,436 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 2,747 shares during the period. Zebra Capital Management LLC owned about 0.13% of Security National Financial worth $223,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Security National Financial by 119.3% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 26,383 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $247,000 after acquiring an additional 14,354 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Security National Financial by 32.1% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 162,311 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $1,517,000 after acquiring an additional 39,403 shares in the last quarter. Carlson Capital L P acquired a new stake in shares of Security National Financial during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $1,969,000. Barclays PLC boosted its position in shares of Security National Financial by 67.0% during the 1st quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 32,275 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $301,000 after acquiring an additional 12,943 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ergoteles LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Security National Financial during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $361,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 32.01% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Security National Financial stock opened at $9.63 on Monday. Security National Financial Co. has a fifty-two week low of $6.55 and a fifty-two week high of $10.69. The firm has a market capitalization of $195.92 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.50 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a 50 day moving average of $8.71.

Security National Financial (NASDAQ:SNFCA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 16th. The credit services provider reported $0.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $116.75 million during the quarter. Security National Financial had a net margin of 10.91% and a return on equity of 21.16%.

Security National Financial Company Profile

Security National Financial Corp. is a holding company for Security National Life Insurance Co It operates through the following segments: Life insurance; Cemetery and Mortuary; and Mortgage. The Life insurance segment involves in the business of selling and servicing selected lines of life insurance, annuity products, and accident and health insurance.

