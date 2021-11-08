Zeke Capital Advisors LLC Raises Stock Position in The Brink’s Company (NYSE:BCO)

Zeke Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of The Brink’s Company (NYSE:BCO) by 9.5% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 7,836 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 677 shares during the quarter. Zeke Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in The Brink’s were worth $602,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. FORA Capital LLC purchased a new stake in The Brink’s in the 1st quarter valued at about $35,000. Tradition Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of The Brink’s in the 2nd quarter valued at about $188,000. Investors Financial Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of The Brink’s by 5.6% in the 2nd quarter. Investors Financial Group LLC now owns 2,825 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $217,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Gotham Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of The Brink’s in the 1st quarter valued at about $231,000. Finally, XTX Topco Ltd bought a new stake in shares of The Brink’s in the 2nd quarter valued at about $239,000. 97.88% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, SVP Raphael J. Shemanski sold 3,800 shares of The Brink’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.20, for a total value of $300,960.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Michael F. Beech sold 12,476 shares of The Brink’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.00, for a total transaction of $998,080.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 3.64% of the company’s stock.

BCO stock opened at $70.46 on Monday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $70.31. The stock has a market cap of $3.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 44.04 and a beta of 1.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.85, a current ratio of 1.40 and a quick ratio of 1.42. The Brink’s Company has a 12 month low of $48.76 and a 12 month high of $84.72.

The Brink’s (NYSE:BCO) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 26th. The business services provider reported $1.14 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.83 by $0.31. The business had revenue of $1.08 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.05 billion. The Brink’s had a net margin of 1.96% and a return on equity of 98.61%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.86 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that The Brink’s Company will post 4.55 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 1st. Investors of record on Monday, November 8th will be issued a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.14%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 5th. The Brink’s’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 50.00%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of The Brink’s from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, October 29th.

The Brink’s Company Profile

The Brink’s Co provides secure logistics and cash management services. It operates through the following segments: North America, South America and Rest of World. Its logistics and security solutions include cash-in-transit, ATM replenishment & maintenance, and cash management & payment services, such as vault outsourcing, money processing, intelligent safe services, and international transportation of valuables.

