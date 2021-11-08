Kimelman & Baird LLC Takes $540,000 Position in International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. (NYSE:IFF)

Kimelman & Baird LLC purchased a new stake in shares of International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. (NYSE:IFF) during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor purchased 3,615 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock, valued at approximately $540,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of IFF. MML Investors Services LLC acquired a new position in International Flavors & Fragrances during the first quarter worth about $473,000. Brown Advisory Inc. grew its holdings in International Flavors & Fragrances by 17.2% during the first quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 20,046 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $2,799,000 after acquiring an additional 2,947 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans grew its holdings in International Flavors & Fragrances by 182.9% during the first quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 13,224 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $1,846,000 after acquiring an additional 8,549 shares during the period. Brookfield Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in International Flavors & Fragrances during the first quarter worth about $2,886,000. Finally, Ameriprise Financial Inc. grew its holdings in International Flavors & Fragrances by 406.8% during the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 2,917,003 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $407,240,000 after acquiring an additional 2,341,376 shares during the period. 90.75% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of International Flavors & Fragrances stock traded up $1.82 during trading on Monday, hitting $145.42. 20,955 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,579,080. The stock has a market cap of $36.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 117.70, a PEG ratio of 2.61 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a current ratio of 1.95. International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. has a twelve month low of $103.94 and a twelve month high of $157.08. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $143.15 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $145.41.

International Flavors & Fragrances (NYSE:IFF) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.50. The business had revenue of $3.09 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.99 billion. International Flavors & Fragrances had a return on equity of 7.32% and a net margin of 1.71%. On average, equities research analysts expect that International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. will post 5.71 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on IFF. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on International Flavors & Fragrances from $170.00 to $160.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, September 20th. Redburn Partners began coverage on International Flavors & Fragrances in a research note on Tuesday, July 20th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $140.11 price target on the stock. Finally, Mizuho began coverage on International Flavors & Fragrances in a research note on Tuesday, October 12th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $154.00 price target on the stock. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $148.56.

International Flavors & Fragrances Company Profile

International Flavors & Fragrances, Inc engages in the manufacture and supply of flavors and fragrances used in the food, beverage, personal care, and household products. It operates through the following segments: Taste and Scent. The Taste segment is sold to the food and beverage industries for use in consumer products such as prepared foods, beverages, dairy, food, and sweet products.

