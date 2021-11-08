ProShares Ultra VIX Short-Term Futures ETF (NYSEARCA:UVXY) Shares Acquired by Raffles Associates LP

Raffles Associates LP lifted its holdings in ProShares Ultra VIX Short-Term Futures ETF (NYSEARCA:UVXY) by 900.0% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 150,000 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 135,000 shares during the quarter. ProShares Ultra VIX Short-Term Futures ETF accounts for 3.6% of Raffles Associates LP’s portfolio, making the stock its 8th biggest holding. Raffles Associates LP’s holdings in ProShares Ultra VIX Short-Term Futures ETF were worth $4,197,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Archford Capital Strategies LLC acquired a new position in ProShares Ultra VIX Short-Term Futures ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $280,000. tru Independence LLC lifted its position in ProShares Ultra VIX Short-Term Futures ETF by 397.2% during the 1st quarter. tru Independence LLC now owns 131,839 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $611,000 after acquiring an additional 105,322 shares during the last quarter. Clarity Financial LLC acquired a new position in ProShares Ultra VIX Short-Term Futures ETF during the 1st quarter worth $1,773,000. Flow Traders U.S. LLC acquired a new position in ProShares Ultra VIX Short-Term Futures ETF during the 1st quarter worth $2,337,000. Finally, D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. lifted its position in ProShares Ultra VIX Short-Term Futures ETF by 227.9% during the 1st quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 2,993,163 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $16,941,000 after acquiring an additional 2,080,206 shares during the last quarter.

Get ProShares Ultra VIX Short-Term Futures ETF alerts:

ProShares Ultra VIX Short-Term Futures ETF stock traded down $0.05 on Monday, reaching $15.70. 478,625 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 20,815,424. ProShares Ultra VIX Short-Term Futures ETF has a twelve month low of $14.26 and a twelve month high of $160.80. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $20.40 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $28.56.

ProShares Ultra VIX Short-Term Futures ETF seeks daily investment results, before fees and expenses, that correspond to one and one-half times (1.5x) the daily performance of the S&P 500 VIX Short-Term Futures Index. UVXY provides leveraged exposure to the S&P 500 VIX Short-Term Futures Index, which measures the returns of a portfolio of monthly VIX futures contracts with a weighted average of one month to expiration.

Featured Article: Oversold

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding UVXY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for ProShares Ultra VIX Short-Term Futures ETF (NYSEARCA:UVXY).

Receive News & Ratings for ProShares Ultra VIX Short-Term Futures ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ProShares Ultra VIX Short-Term Futures ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.