Raffles Associates LP Acquires New Position in Western New England Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:WNEB)

Raffles Associates LP acquired a new stake in Western New England Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:WNEB) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 50,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $408,000. Raffles Associates LP owned 0.21% of Western New England Bancorp as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in WNEB. Millennium Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Western New England Bancorp by 468.3% during the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 482,634 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,933,000 after acquiring an additional 397,712 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its position in shares of Western New England Bancorp by 17.4% during the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 30,100 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $245,000 after acquiring an additional 4,456 shares during the period. Citadel Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Western New England Bancorp by 157.6% during the 2nd quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 75,033 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $612,000 after acquiring an additional 45,904 shares during the period. Squarepoint Ops LLC lifted its position in shares of Western New England Bancorp by 61.2% during the 2nd quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 20,820 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $170,000 after acquiring an additional 7,904 shares during the period. Finally, LMR Partners LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Western New England Bancorp during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $97,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 50.15% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Hovde Group upgraded shares of Western New England Bancorp from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, September 17th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Western New England Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $10.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Friday, October 29th.

Shares of WNEB traded up $0.12 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $9.52. 506 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 98,077. The company has a quick ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $8.74 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $8.47. Western New England Bancorp, Inc. has a 52-week low of $5.71 and a 52-week high of $9.98. The company has a market cap of $222.69 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.89 and a beta of 0.43.

Western New England Bancorp (NASDAQ:WNEB) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 25th. The financial services provider reported $0.24 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.02. Western New England Bancorp had a net margin of 24.24% and a return on equity of 10.02%. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Western New England Bancorp, Inc. will post 0.98 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 24th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 10th will be paid a $0.05 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 9th. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.10%. Western New England Bancorp’s payout ratio is currently 44.44%.

Western New England Bancorp Company Profile

Western New England Bancorp, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services. It offers a range of investment advisory and wealth management services. Its loan portfolio includes commercial real estate, residential real estate, commercial and industrial, and consumer loans.

