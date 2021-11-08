Clearshares LLC Has $5.29 Million Stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI)

Clearshares LLC increased its holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI) by 1.3% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 23,742 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 296 shares during the period. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF accounts for 4.1% of Clearshares LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 8th largest holding. Clearshares LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF were worth $5,290,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in VTI. NWK Group Inc. bought a new position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $25,000. Financial Enhancement Group LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $31,000. Founders Financial Alliance LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 264.4% in the 2nd quarter. Founders Financial Alliance LLC now owns 164 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 119 shares during the period. Lion Street Advisors LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $56,000. Finally, Red Door Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $70,000.

NYSEARCA:VTI traded up $0.81 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $243.17. The stock had a trading volume of 40,573 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,787,463. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $231.03 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $225.23. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF has a one year low of $179.09 and a one year high of $243.51.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the of the MSCI US Broad Market Index, which represents 99.5% or more of the total market capitalization of all of the United States common stocks traded on the New York and American Stock Exchanges and the Nasdaq over-the-counter market.

