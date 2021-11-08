West Branch Capital LLC Purchases 293 Shares of Raytheon Technologies Co. (NYSE:RTX)

West Branch Capital LLC increased its position in Raytheon Technologies Co. (NYSE:RTX) by 8.3% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 3,836 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 293 shares during the quarter. West Branch Capital LLC’s holdings in Raytheon Technologies were worth $327,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. State Street Corp grew its stake in Raytheon Technologies by 0.9% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 142,632,109 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,167,945,000 after purchasing an additional 1,332,176 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in Raytheon Technologies by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 128,386,298 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,952,635,000 after acquiring an additional 1,201,358 shares in the last quarter. Capital International Investors boosted its position in Raytheon Technologies by 15.9% during the 2nd quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 32,200,638 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,746,888,000 after acquiring an additional 4,421,724 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in Raytheon Technologies by 4.6% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 23,861,231 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,035,603,000 after acquiring an additional 1,050,028 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Raytheon Technologies by 1.9% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 22,869,302 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,944,801,000 after acquiring an additional 423,515 shares in the last quarter. 78.62% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE RTX traded down $0.10 during trading on Monday, reaching $91.08. 22,781 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,945,164. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $87.24 and its 200 day simple moving average is $86.45. The stock has a market cap of $136.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 41.45, a PEG ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 1.38. Raytheon Technologies Co. has a 12-month low of $62.49 and a 12-month high of $92.32. The company has a current ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42.

Raytheon Technologies (NYSE:RTX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 25th. The company reported $1.26 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.08 by $0.18. The business had revenue of $16.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.36 billion. Raytheon Technologies had a return on equity of 8.13% and a net margin of 5.20%. The company’s revenue was up 7.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.58 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Raytheon Technologies Co. will post 4.2 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 19th will be paid a dividend of $0.51 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 18th. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.24%. Raytheon Technologies’s payout ratio is currently 74.73%.

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. Susquehanna increased their target price on Raytheon Technologies from $97.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Argus raised Raytheon Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $100.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. TheStreet raised Raytheon Technologies from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 27th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Raytheon Technologies from $97.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 11th. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares raised their price objective on Raytheon Technologies from $97.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $98.54.

Raytheon Technologies Profile

Raytheon Technologies Corp. is an aerospace and defense company, which engages in the provision of aerospace and defense systems and services for commercial, military, and government customers. It operates through the following segments: Collins Aerospace Systems, Pratt and Whitney, Raytheon Intelligence and Space, and Raytheon Missiles and Defense.

