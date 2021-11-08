H&E Equipment Services (NASDAQ:HEES) Reaches New 52-Week High at $50.49

Shares of H&E Equipment Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:HEES) reached a new 52-week high during trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $50.49 and last traded at $49.00, with a volume of 418 shares. The stock had previously closed at $48.42.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of H&E Equipment Services from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Thursday, August 5th.

The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $36.29. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 50.97, a PEG ratio of 0.88 and a beta of 2.22. The company has a quick ratio of 2.08, a current ratio of 2.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.78.

H&E Equipment Services (NASDAQ:HEES) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The industrial products company reported $0.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.49 by $0.19. H&E Equipment Services had a net margin of 2.94% and a return on equity of 25.22%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.28 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that H&E Equipment Services, Inc. will post 1.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 27th were issued a dividend of $0.275 per share. This represents a $1.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.26%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 26th. H&E Equipment Services’s payout ratio is presently 115.79%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of H&E Equipment Services in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $50,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of H&E Equipment Services in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $60,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. bought a new position in shares of H&E Equipment Services in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $61,000. Avantax Planning Partners Inc. bought a new position in shares of H&E Equipment Services in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $200,000. Finally, Amalgamated Bank bought a new position in shares of H&E Equipment Services in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $202,000. 70.63% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About H&E Equipment Services (NASDAQ:HEES)

H&E Equipment Services, Inc engages in the provision of equipment services which focused on heavy construction and industrial equipment. It operates through the following segments: Equipment Rentals, New Equipment Sales, Used Equipment Sales, Parts Sales, and Services. The Equipment Rentals segment rents construction and industrial equipment.

