Fabrinet (NYSE:FN) Hits New 52-Week High at $120.94

Shares of Fabrinet (NYSE:FN) hit a new 52-week high on Monday . The stock traded as high as $120.94 and last traded at $120.94, with a volume of 10 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $120.42.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. MKM Partners upped their target price on Fabrinet from $100.00 to $106.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 17th. Zacks Investment Research raised Fabrinet from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $129.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday. Needham & Company LLC increased their price objective on Fabrinet from $125.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd. Benchmark reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Fabrinet in a research note on Wednesday, August 18th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on Fabrinet from $112.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $96.67.

Get Fabrinet alerts:

The firm has a market capitalization of $4.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.20 and a beta of 0.91. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $103.40 and a 200-day simple moving average of $95.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 2.09 and a current ratio of 2.90.

Fabrinet (NYSE:FN) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, October 31st. The technology company reported $1.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.33 by $0.12. Fabrinet had a return on equity of 14.80% and a net margin of 8.05%. The business had revenue of $543.32 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $522.60 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.92 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.4% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts predict that Fabrinet will post 5.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Seamus Grady sold 29,955 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.60, for a total transaction of $3,013,473.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 139,530 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,036,718. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Edward T. Archer sold 11,450 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.85, for a total value of $1,143,282.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 66,027 shares of company stock valued at $6,693,376 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.42% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Fabrinet by 0.7% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,049,003 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $388,177,000 after acquiring an additional 30,036 shares during the period. Wasatch Advisors Inc. raised its position in Fabrinet by 3.5% in the 2nd quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 3,250,526 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $311,628,000 after purchasing an additional 110,993 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its position in Fabrinet by 2.3% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,173,273 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $112,482,000 after purchasing an additional 26,921 shares in the last quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership raised its position in Fabrinet by 8.9% in the 2nd quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 1,027,809 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $98,536,000 after purchasing an additional 84,218 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its position in Fabrinet by 6.9% in the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 886,182 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $90,843,000 after purchasing an additional 57,270 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 96.60% of the company’s stock.

About Fabrinet (NYSE:FN)

Fabrinet engages in the provision of optical packaging and electronic manufacturing services to original equipment manufacturers. The firm’s engineering services include process design, failure analysis, reliability testing, tooling design, and real-time traceability system. Its manufacturing operations offer sensors, subsystems, customized optics, and optical modules and components.

Read More: Market Capitalization – What it Means for Investors

Receive News & Ratings for Fabrinet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fabrinet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.