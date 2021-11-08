Zebra Capital Management LLC Sells 206 Shares of Surmodics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SRDX)

Zebra Capital Management LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Surmodics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SRDX) by 3.8% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 5,273 shares of the company’s stock after selling 206 shares during the quarter. Zebra Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Surmodics were worth $286,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.
Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Invesco Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Surmodics by 1.2% in the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 77,923 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,228,000 after acquiring an additional 926 shares during the period. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY lifted its position in shares of Surmodics by 113,725.0% in the 2nd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 4,553 shares of the company’s stock worth $247,000 after acquiring an additional 4,549 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Surmodics by 113.0% in the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 107,421 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,828,000 after acquiring an additional 56,977 shares during the period. AQR Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Surmodics by 7.0% in the 2nd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 21,423 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,162,000 after acquiring an additional 1,404 shares during the period. Finally, Amalgamated Bank bought a new stake in shares of Surmodics in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $402,000. Institutional investors own 89.86% of the company’s stock.
Separately, Needham & Company LLC raised their price objective on Surmodics from $68.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 8th.
Surmodics stock opened at $56.95 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $790.01 million, a P/E ratio of 569.56, a PEG ratio of 3.72 and a beta of 0.96. Surmodics, Inc. has a one year low of $35.17 and a one year high of $62.27. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $56.27.
About Surmodics
SurModics, Inc engages in the provision of surface modification technologies for intravascular medical devices and chemical components for in vitro diagnostic immunoassay tests and microarrays. It also develops and commercializes medical devices that are designed to address unmet clinical needs and engineered to the most demanding requirements.
