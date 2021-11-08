Zebra Capital Management LLC Sells 206 Shares of Surmodics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SRDX)

Zebra Capital Management LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Surmodics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SRDX) by 3.8% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 5,273 shares of the company’s stock after selling 206 shares during the quarter. Zebra Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Surmodics were worth $286,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Invesco Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Surmodics by 1.2% in the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 77,923 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,228,000 after acquiring an additional 926 shares during the period. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY lifted its position in shares of Surmodics by 113,725.0% in the 2nd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 4,553 shares of the company’s stock worth $247,000 after acquiring an additional 4,549 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Surmodics by 113.0% in the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 107,421 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,828,000 after acquiring an additional 56,977 shares during the period. AQR Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Surmodics by 7.0% in the 2nd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 21,423 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,162,000 after acquiring an additional 1,404 shares during the period. Finally, Amalgamated Bank bought a new stake in shares of Surmodics in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $402,000. Institutional investors own 89.86% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Needham & Company LLC raised their price objective on Surmodics from $68.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 8th.

In other news, insider John D. Manders sold 2,608 shares of Surmodics stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.35, for a total value of $139,136.80. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 5,716 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $304,948.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Also, VP Charles W. Olson sold 1,292 shares of Surmodics stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.75, for a total value of $77,197.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 39,292 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,347,697. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 18,400 shares of company stock valued at $1,023,614 in the last 90 days. 7.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Surmodics stock opened at $56.95 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $790.01 million, a P/E ratio of 569.56, a PEG ratio of 3.72 and a beta of 0.96. Surmodics, Inc. has a one year low of $35.17 and a one year high of $62.27. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $56.27.

About Surmodics

SurModics, Inc engages in the provision of surface modification technologies for intravascular medical devices and chemical components for in vitro diagnostic immunoassay tests and microarrays. It also develops and commercializes medical devices that are designed to address unmet clinical needs and engineered to the most demanding requirements.

