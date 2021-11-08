Zebra Capital Management LLC Cuts Stock Position in Seneca Foods Co. (NASDAQ:SENEA)

Zebra Capital Management LLC lowered its position in Seneca Foods Co. (NASDAQ:SENEA) by 8.4% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,633 shares of the company’s stock after selling 608 shares during the period. Zebra Capital Management LLC owned approximately 0.07% of Seneca Foods worth $339,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of SENEA. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in Seneca Foods by 1,110.9% in the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 666 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 611 shares in the last quarter. Eaton Vance Management acquired a new stake in Seneca Foods during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $74,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Seneca Foods by 26.3% during the 1st quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 1,887 shares of the company’s stock valued at $88,000 after acquiring an additional 393 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. lifted its stake in Seneca Foods by 471.4% during the 2nd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 3,480 shares of the company’s stock valued at $178,000 after acquiring an additional 2,871 shares during the period. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in Seneca Foods during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $206,000. 59.77% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ SENEA opened at $53.46 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 2.78, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. Seneca Foods Co. has a 12 month low of $36.22 and a 12 month high of $62.37. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $49.98 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $49.83. The stock has a market cap of $475.31 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.10 and a beta of 0.76.

Seneca Foods (NASDAQ:SENEA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 11th. The company reported $1.55 EPS for the quarter. Seneca Foods had a net margin of 8.45% and a return on equity of 24.63%. The business had revenue of $235.04 million during the quarter.

Seneca Foods Profile

Seneca Foods Corp. engages in the processing and sale of packaged fruits and vegetables. The company offers canned, frozen and bottled produce, and snack chips products. It operates through the following segments: Packaging and Sale of Fruits and Vegetables, Packaging and Sale of Prepared Food Products, Sale of Snack Products, and Other Products.

