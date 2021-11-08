Zebra Capital Management LLC Has $385,000 Holdings in Radiant Logistics, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:RLGT)

Zebra Capital Management LLC lessened its stake in shares of Radiant Logistics, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:RLGT) by 8.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 55,636 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,412 shares during the quarter. Zebra Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Radiant Logistics were worth $385,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in RLGT. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY bought a new stake in shares of Radiant Logistics during the 1st quarter worth about $85,000. UBS Group AG boosted its stake in Radiant Logistics by 61.4% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 11,401 shares of the company’s stock valued at $79,000 after purchasing an additional 4,339 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in Radiant Logistics by 2.3% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 122,914 shares of the company’s stock valued at $854,000 after purchasing an additional 2,746 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Radiant Logistics by 13.3% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 649,053 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,510,000 after purchasing an additional 76,439 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in Radiant Logistics by 3.6% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 166,573 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,158,000 after purchasing an additional 5,750 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 54.91% of the company’s stock.

In other Radiant Logistics news, insider Arnold Goldstein sold 17,941 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, September 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.56, for a total value of $117,692.96. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 23.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of NYSEAMERICAN:RLGT opened at $7.26 on Monday. Radiant Logistics, Inc. has a twelve month low of $5.13 and a twelve month high of $8.20. The company has a market cap of $362.40 million, a P/E ratio of 16.50 and a beta of 1.39. The company has a quick ratio of 1.40, a current ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16.

Radiant Logistics (NYSEAMERICAN:RLGT) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, September 8th. The company reported $0.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.21 by ($0.01). Radiant Logistics had a return on equity of 23.07% and a net margin of 2.58%. The company had revenue of $257.91 million during the quarter. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.18 earnings per share.

About Radiant Logistics

Radiant Logistics, Inc is a non-asset-based global transportation and supply chain management company. The firm through its comprehensive service offering, provides domestic and international freight forwarding services, truckload services, less than truckload services, intermodal services, truck and rail brokerage services, and other value-added supply chain management services, including customs brokerage, order fulfillment, inventory management, and warehousing to a diversified account base including manufacturers, distributors, and retailers using a network of independent carriers and international agents positioned strategically around the world.

