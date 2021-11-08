Invesco Ltd. Boosts Stake in Tyson Foods, Inc. (NYSE:TSN)

Invesco Ltd. lifted its holdings in Tyson Foods, Inc. (NYSE:TSN) by 7.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,077,973 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 282,130 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. owned approximately 1.12% of Tyson Foods worth $300,793,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Verity & Verity LLC raised its stake in shares of Tyson Foods by 11.2% in the 1st quarter. Verity & Verity LLC now owns 135,488 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,858,000 after acquiring an additional 13,637 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP grew its holdings in shares of Tyson Foods by 8.0% in the second quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 464,993 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,298,000 after purchasing an additional 34,460 shares in the last quarter. Holocene Advisors LP grew its holdings in shares of Tyson Foods by 30.3% in the first quarter. Holocene Advisors LP now owns 52,414 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,894,000 after purchasing an additional 12,182 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank grew its holdings in shares of Tyson Foods by 6.4% in the second quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 1,203,599 shares of the company’s stock valued at $88,777,000 after purchasing an additional 72,792 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its holdings in Tyson Foods by 7.4% during the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 863,869 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,719,000 after acquiring an additional 59,739 shares in the last quarter. 65.36% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Tyson Foods alerts:

Shares of Tyson Foods stock opened at $81.56 on Monday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $78.64 and a 200-day simple moving average of $77.15. Tyson Foods, Inc. has a 12-month low of $56.91 and a 12-month high of $83.76. The company has a current ratio of 1.49, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. The stock has a market cap of $29.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.49, a PEG ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 0.78.

Tyson Foods (NYSE:TSN) last issued its earnings results on Monday, August 9th. The company reported $2.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.77 by $0.93. Tyson Foods had a net margin of 5.22% and a return on equity of 18.28%. The business had revenue of $12.48 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.52 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.40 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that Tyson Foods, Inc. will post 8.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 1st will be given a $0.445 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 30th. This represents a $1.78 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.18%. Tyson Foods’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 31.56%.

In other Tyson Foods news, Director Robert C. Thurber sold 10,696 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.82, for a total transaction of $843,058.72. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Gaurdie E. Jr. Banister sold 20,095 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.28, for a total transaction of $1,653,416.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 60,791 shares of company stock valued at $4,983,475. 1.82% of the stock is owned by insiders.

TSN has been the subject of several analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on shares of Tyson Foods from $84.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 10th. Seaport Res Ptn reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Tyson Foods in a report on Monday, August 9th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $84.29.

About Tyson Foods

Tyson Foods, Inc engages in the production of processed food. It operates through the following segments: Chicken, Beef, Pork and Prepared Foods. The Chicken segment involves in domestic operations related to raising and processing live chickens into fresh, frozen and value-added chicken products, as well as sales from allied products.

Featured Story: What is the Moving Average Convergence Divergence (MACD) oscillator?

Receive News & Ratings for Tyson Foods Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tyson Foods and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.