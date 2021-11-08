Gitlab (NASDAQ:GTLB) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group

Investment analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Gitlab (NASDAQ:GTLB) in a research note issued to investors on Monday, The Fly reports. The firm set a “neutral” rating on the stock.

A number of other equities research analysts have also weighed in on GTLB. JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on shares of Gitlab in a report on Monday. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $114.00 price objective for the company. Cowen started coverage on shares of Gitlab in a report on Monday. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Royal Bank of Canada started coverage on shares of Gitlab in a report on Monday. They set a “sector perform” rating and a $140.00 price target for the company. Piper Sandler began coverage on shares of Gitlab in a report on Monday. They set a “neutral” rating and a $120.00 price target for the company. Finally, KeyCorp began coverage on shares of Gitlab in a research report on Monday. They set an “overweight” rating and a $144.00 price objective on the stock. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Gitlab presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $129.50.

Shares of GTLB opened at $123.54 on Monday. Gitlab has a fifty-two week low of $93.11 and a fifty-two week high of $132.35.

In other Gitlab news, insider Crossover Managemen Technology bought 325,000 shares of Gitlab stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 18th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $77.00 per share, with a total value of $25,025,000.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website

About Gitlab

GitLab Inc is the provider of The DevOps platform, a single application that brings together development, operations, IT, security, and business teams to deliver desired business outcomes. GitLab Inc is based in SAN FRANCISCO.

