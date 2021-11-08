Castleark Management LLC Reduces Position in BridgeBio Pharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:BBIO)

Castleark Management LLC lessened its stake in shares of BridgeBio Pharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:BBIO) by 56.4% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 46,457 shares of the company’s stock after selling 60,053 shares during the quarter. Castleark Management LLC’s holdings in BridgeBio Pharma were worth $2,832,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of BridgeBio Pharma by 21.3% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 11,329,129 shares of the company’s stock valued at $690,623,000 after acquiring an additional 1,987,943 shares in the last quarter. Darwin Global Management Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of BridgeBio Pharma by 215.3% during the first quarter. Darwin Global Management Ltd. now owns 2,090,149 shares of the company’s stock valued at $128,753,000 after acquiring an additional 1,427,191 shares in the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC raised its holdings in BridgeBio Pharma by 61.1% in the first quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 2,873,183 shares of the company’s stock worth $176,988,000 after purchasing an additional 1,089,648 shares in the last quarter. Perceptive Advisors LLC raised its holdings in BridgeBio Pharma by 15.7% in the first quarter. Perceptive Advisors LLC now owns 7,756,928 shares of the company’s stock worth $477,827,000 after purchasing an additional 1,050,660 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bamco Inc. NY raised its holdings in BridgeBio Pharma by 3,817.6% in the first quarter. Bamco Inc. NY now owns 1,013,726 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,446,000 after purchasing an additional 987,850 shares in the last quarter. 95.06% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

BridgeBio Pharma stock opened at $53.41 on Monday. BridgeBio Pharma, Inc. has a one year low of $39.02 and a one year high of $73.50. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.00 billion, a PE ratio of -13.66 and a beta of 0.77. The business’s fifty day moving average is $49.02 and its 200 day moving average is $54.01.

BridgeBio Pharma (NASDAQ:BBIO) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported ($1.06) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.91) by ($0.15). BridgeBio Pharma had a negative net margin of 939.99% and a negative return on equity of 805.16%. The business had revenue of $2.34 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $16.12 million. The firm’s revenue was down 71.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that BridgeBio Pharma, Inc. will post -3.72 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on BBIO shares. Bank of America upgraded BridgeBio Pharma from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $75.00 price objective for the company in a report on Friday, September 10th. SVB Leerink increased their price objective on BridgeBio Pharma from $66.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, October 4th. Zacks Investment Research cut BridgeBio Pharma from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating on shares of BridgeBio Pharma in a research note on Monday, October 25th. Finally, Mizuho reissued a “buy” rating on shares of BridgeBio Pharma in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, BridgeBio Pharma currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $77.67.

About BridgeBio Pharma

BridgeBio Pharma, Inc engages in identifying and advancing transformative medicines to treat patients who suffer from Mendelian diseases. Its pipeline of development programs includes product candidates ranging from early discovery to late-stage development. The company was founded by Charles Homcy, Frank McCormick, Philip Reilly, and Neil Kumar in 2015 and is headquartered in Palo Alto, CA.

