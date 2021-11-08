Casey’s General Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:CASY) Position Reduced by Maverick Capital Ltd.

Maverick Capital Ltd. cut its position in shares of Casey’s General Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:CASY) by 77.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 3,091 shares of the company’s stock after selling 10,482 shares during the quarter. Maverick Capital Ltd.’s holdings in Casey’s General Stores were worth $602,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Clearbridge Investments LLC raised its position in Casey’s General Stores by 1.8% in the second quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 1,307,979 shares of the company’s stock worth $254,585,000 after acquiring an additional 22,937 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of Casey’s General Stores by 4.9% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,260,540 shares of the company’s stock worth $245,352,000 after purchasing an additional 59,075 shares in the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC lifted its stake in Casey’s General Stores by 1.9% during the first quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 1,212,687 shares of the company’s stock valued at $262,171,000 after purchasing an additional 22,586 shares during the last quarter. Vontobel Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in Casey’s General Stores by 10.9% during the second quarter. Vontobel Asset Management Inc. now owns 843,857 shares of the company’s stock valued at $168,610,000 after purchasing an additional 83,086 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Casey’s General Stores by 2.2% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 478,103 shares of the company’s stock worth $93,057,000 after buying an additional 10,106 shares in the last quarter. 82.85% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on CASY. Northcoast Research upgraded Casey’s General Stores from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $225.36 to $247.00 in a research report on Tuesday, September 14th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on Casey’s General Stores from $217.00 to $233.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 31st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on shares of Casey’s General Stores from $246.00 to $256.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, September 9th. BMO Capital Markets raised shares of Casey’s General Stores from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $200.00 to $235.00 in a research note on Monday, July 26th. Finally, Berenberg Bank reissued a “buy” rating and set a $259.00 target price on shares of Casey’s General Stores in a research note on Wednesday, September 15th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $234.70.

NASDAQ:CASY opened at $201.51 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 0.45 and a current ratio of 0.91. The company has a market capitalization of $7.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.13 and a beta of 0.85. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $192.80 and its 200 day moving average price is $201.62. Casey’s General Stores, Inc. has a 52 week low of $172.58 and a 52 week high of $229.18.

Casey’s General Stores (NASDAQ:CASY) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, September 6th. The company reported $3.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.66 by $0.53. The business had revenue of $3.18 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.11 billion. Casey’s General Stores had a net margin of 3.18% and a return on equity of 16.15%. Casey’s General Stores’s quarterly revenue was up 51.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $3.24 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Casey’s General Stores, Inc. will post 8.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.35 per share. This is a positive change from Casey’s General Stores’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.34. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, October 29th. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.69%. Casey’s General Stores’s dividend payout ratio is currently 16.77%.

In related news, Director Larree M. Renda sold 1,666 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $189.91, for a total transaction of $316,390.06. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 0.32% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Casey’s General Stores Company Profile

Casey’s General Stores, Inc engages in the management and operation of convenience stores and gasoline stations. It provides self-service gasoline, a wide selection of grocery items and an array of freshly prepared food items. The firm offers food, beverages, tobacco products, health and beauty aids, automotive products, and other non-food items.

