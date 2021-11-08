Royal Bank of Canada Raises Fortinet (NASDAQ:FTNT) Price Target to $347.00

Fortinet (NASDAQ:FTNT) had its target price boosted by Royal Bank of Canada from $248.00 to $347.00 in a research report released on Friday, Price Targets.com reports. Royal Bank of Canada currently has a sector perform rating on the software maker’s stock.

Several other research firms also recently issued reports on FTNT. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on Fortinet from $242.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Raymond James lifted their price target on Fortinet from $280.00 to $295.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Cowen lifted their price target on Fortinet from $335.00 to $385.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 28th. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on Fortinet in a research note on Monday, October 4th. They set an overweight rating and a $380.00 price target for the company. Finally, Barclays lifted their price target on Fortinet from $305.00 to $320.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 13th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Fortinet presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $305.04.

Get Fortinet alerts:

Fortinet stock opened at $341.19 on Friday. Fortinet has a one year low of $109.93 and a one year high of $349.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 1.88 and a current ratio of 1.96. The business has a fifty day moving average of $313.08 and a two-hundred day moving average of $269.76. The company has a market cap of $55.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 102.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 8.45 and a beta of 1.13.

Fortinet (NASDAQ:FTNT) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The software maker reported $0.99 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.94 by $0.05. Fortinet had a return on equity of 49.60% and a net margin of 17.74%. The company had revenue of $867.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $812.21 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.58 earnings per share. Fortinet’s quarterly revenue was up 33.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that Fortinet will post 2.81 EPS for the current year.

In other Fortinet news, CFO Keith Jensen sold 7,992 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $301.31, for a total value of $2,408,069.52. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 3,342 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,006,978.02. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, VP Michael Xie sold 40,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $301.27, for a total value of $12,050,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 5,978,451 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,801,127,932.77. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 54,901 shares of company stock valued at $16,670,281 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 18.60% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Fortinet by 33.0% in the 2nd quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 141 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 35 shares in the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans raised its position in shares of Fortinet by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 5,936 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,414,000 after purchasing an additional 36 shares in the last quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Fortinet by 2.9% in the 2nd quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 1,327 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $316,000 after purchasing an additional 37 shares in the last quarter. First National Bank of South Miami raised its position in shares of Fortinet by 4.9% in the 3rd quarter. First National Bank of South Miami now owns 830 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $242,000 after purchasing an additional 39 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Private Portfolio Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Fortinet by 2.4% in the 3rd quarter. Private Portfolio Partners LLC now owns 1,715 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $501,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares in the last quarter. 68.86% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Fortinet Company Profile

Fortinet, Inc provides cybersecurity solutions to variety of business, such as enterprises, communication service providers and small businesses. It operates through the following segments: Network Security; Infrastructure Security; Cloud Security; and Endpoint Protection, Internet of Things and Operational Technology.

Further Reading: Short Selling Stocks, A Beginner’s Guide

Receive News & Ratings for Fortinet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fortinet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.