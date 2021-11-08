Zimmer Partners LP Takes $330,000 Position in Codex DNA, Inc. (NASDAQ:DNAY)

Zimmer Partners LP purchased a new stake in Codex DNA, Inc. (NASDAQ:DNAY) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 15,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $330,000. Zimmer Partners LP owned approximately 0.05% of Codex DNA as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Pinz Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in Codex DNA in the 2nd quarter worth about $198,000. M&T Bank Corp acquired a new position in shares of Codex DNA in the 2nd quarter valued at about $263,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new position in shares of Codex DNA in the 2nd quarter valued at about $307,000. Geode Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Codex DNA in the 2nd quarter valued at about $313,000. Finally, Qube Research & Technologies Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Codex DNA in the 2nd quarter valued at about $337,000. 55.18% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

DNAY stock opened at $10.43 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 18.67, a quick ratio of 18.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. Codex DNA, Inc. has a 52-week low of $9.05 and a 52-week high of $25.70. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $11.71.

Codex DNA (NASDAQ:DNAY) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 9th. The company reported ($1.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.36) by ($0.70). The business had revenue of $2.85 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.55 million. On average, equities analysts forecast that Codex DNA, Inc. will post -1.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on DNAY shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Codex DNA from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 12th. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on Codex DNA in a report on Tuesday, July 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $23.00 target price on the stock. KeyCorp started coverage on Codex DNA in a report on Tuesday, July 13th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $30.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Cowen started coverage on Codex DNA in a report on Friday, October 15th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock.

Codex DNA Company Profile

Codex DNA, Inc, a synthetic biology company, manufactures and sells synthetic biology instruments, reagents, and associated products and related services, primarily to pharmaceutical and academic laboratories worldwide. Its solutions include BioXp system that empowers researchers to go from a digital DNA sequence to endpoint-ready synthetic DNA; BioXp portal, an online portal that offers an intuitive guided workflow and design tools for building new DNA sequences and assembling them into vectors of choice; BioXp kits that contain building blocks and reagents, including its Gibson Assembly branded reagents, for specific synthetic biology workflow applications; Cloud-based scripts; Benchtop reagents that contain all the reagents necessary to proceed with a specific synthetic biology workflow on the benchtop using products generated on the BioXp system; and Biofoundry Services, which enable a customer to order and receive the BioXp system endpoint-ready products, such as genes, clones, cell-free amplified DNA, and variant libraries.

