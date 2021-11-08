Zimmer Partners LP Invests $2.07 Million in SolarEdge Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:SEDG)

Zimmer Partners LP purchased a new position in SolarEdge Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:SEDG) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 7,500 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,073,000.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in shares of SolarEdge Technologies by 35.6% in the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,708,433 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $748,529,000 after buying an additional 711,248 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of SolarEdge Technologies by 5.3% during the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,756,106 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $485,334,000 after purchasing an additional 87,999 shares during the last quarter. Impax Asset Management Group plc grew its holdings in shares of SolarEdge Technologies by 39.6% during the 2nd quarter. Impax Asset Management Group plc now owns 771,762 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $212,465,000 after purchasing an additional 219,085 shares during the last quarter. Amundi bought a new position in shares of SolarEdge Technologies during the 2nd quarter valued at $145,481,000. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP grew its holdings in shares of SolarEdge Technologies by 3.4% during the 2nd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 488,698 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $135,061,000 after purchasing an additional 15,861 shares during the last quarter. 73.53% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get SolarEdge Technologies alerts:

In other SolarEdge Technologies news, Director Tal Payne sold 25,712 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $345.06, for a total transaction of $8,872,182.72. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, VP Meir Adest sold 2,662 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $290.69, for a total transaction of $773,816.78. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 27,560 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,011,416.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 47,074 shares of company stock valued at $15,410,058. 1.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on shares of SolarEdge Technologies in a report on Tuesday, August 31st. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on shares of SolarEdge Technologies from $357.00 to $390.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday. Truist increased their price target on shares of SolarEdge Technologies from $340.00 to $395.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Barclays increased their price target on shares of SolarEdge Technologies from $367.00 to $389.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Finally, B. Riley increased their price target on shares of SolarEdge Technologies from $368.00 to $375.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $351.26.

Shares of NASDAQ SEDG opened at $344.07 on Monday. SolarEdge Technologies, Inc. has a 1 year low of $199.33 and a 1 year high of $377.00. The stock has a market cap of $18.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 129.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.86 and a beta of 1.03. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $294.17 and a 200 day moving average of $270.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 3.73 and a quick ratio of 2.92.

SolarEdge Technologies (NASDAQ:SEDG) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The semiconductor company reported $0.96 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.99 by ($0.03). SolarEdge Technologies had a net margin of 8.24% and a return on equity of 13.21%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.83 EPS. Research analysts expect that SolarEdge Technologies, Inc. will post 3.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

SolarEdge Technologies Company Profile

SolarEdge Technologies, Inc engages in the development of energy technology, which provides inverter solutions. The firm operates through the following segments: Solar and All Other. The Solar segment includes the design, development, manufacturing, and sales of an inverter solution designed to maximize power generation.

Featured Article: How Does the Quiet Period Work?

Receive News & Ratings for SolarEdge Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SolarEdge Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.