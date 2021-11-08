Kingsview Wealth Management LLC Increases Stock Holdings in The Hain Celestial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:HAIN)

Kingsview Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of The Hain Celestial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:HAIN) by 17.5% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 30,144 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 4,496 shares during the period. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in The Hain Celestial Group were worth $1,208,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in HAIN. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in The Hain Celestial Group by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 8,101,275 shares of the company’s stock valued at $325,023,000 after purchasing an additional 28,801 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its holdings in The Hain Celestial Group by 38.7% in the 2nd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 5,796,315 shares of the company’s stock valued at $232,548,000 after purchasing an additional 1,617,926 shares in the last quarter. Black Creek Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in The Hain Celestial Group by 32.5% in the 2nd quarter. Black Creek Investment Management Inc. now owns 4,371,427 shares of the company’s stock valued at $175,382,000 after purchasing an additional 1,071,582 shares in the last quarter. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC lifted its holdings in The Hain Celestial Group by 13.0% in the 2nd quarter. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC now owns 3,835,777 shares of the company’s stock valued at $153,859,000 after purchasing an additional 440,307 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp lifted its holdings in The Hain Celestial Group by 9.5% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,138,182 shares of the company’s stock valued at $85,784,000 after purchasing an additional 185,686 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.32% of the company’s stock.

Get The Hain Celestial Group alerts:

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded The Hain Celestial Group from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $47.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 26th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price target on The Hain Celestial Group from $41.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 29th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $48.00.

Shares of NASDAQ:HAIN opened at $45.86 on Monday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $41.84 and a 200 day moving average price of $40.91. The company has a current ratio of 1.99, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. The company has a market capitalization of $4.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 60.34 and a beta of 0.64. The Hain Celestial Group, Inc. has a 12-month low of $30.76 and a 12-month high of $46.02.

The Hain Celestial Group (NASDAQ:HAIN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 25th. The company reported $0.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.40 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $450.65 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $462.46 million. The Hain Celestial Group had a return on equity of 9.91% and a net margin of 3.93%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 11.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.32 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that The Hain Celestial Group, Inc. will post 1.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The Hain Celestial Group Company Profile

The Hain Celestial Group, Inc engages in the production and distribution of organic and natural products. Its brands include Alba Botanica, Avalon Organics, Earth’s Best, JASON, Live Clean, Imagine, and Queen Helene. The company was founded by Irwin David Simon on May 19, 1993 and is headquartered in Lake Success, NY.

Recommended Story: Float

Receive News & Ratings for The Hain Celestial Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Hain Celestial Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.