1832 Asset Management L.P. Sells 129,186 Shares of Equinor ASA (NYSE:EQNR)

1832 Asset Management L.P. trimmed its position in shares of Equinor ASA (NYSE:EQNR) by 93.0% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 9,795 shares of the company’s stock after selling 129,186 shares during the quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P.’s holdings in Equinor ASA were worth $208,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in EQNR. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Equinor ASA during the 3rd quarter valued at $4,007,000. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Equinor ASA by 21.3% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 131,973 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,568,000 after buying an additional 23,206 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can raised its holdings in Equinor ASA by 14.6% in the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 8,692 shares of the company’s stock worth $167,000 after purchasing an additional 1,107 shares during the period. Guggenheim Capital LLC raised its holdings in Equinor ASA by 38.4% in the 1st quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 22,211 shares of the company’s stock worth $432,000 after purchasing an additional 6,167 shares during the period. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp raised its holdings in Equinor ASA by 3.8% in the 1st quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 85,528 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,664,000 after purchasing an additional 3,117 shares during the period. 5.40% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

EQNR has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Barclays reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating on shares of Equinor ASA in a report on Monday, October 4th. MKM Partners initiated coverage on Equinor ASA in a report on Wednesday, August 25th. They set a “buy” rating and a $34.00 price target on the stock. Danske cut Equinor ASA from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, October 28th. HSBC set a $19.76 price target on Equinor ASA and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 22nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Equinor ASA from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $30.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 5th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $27.94.

Shares of Equinor ASA stock opened at $26.28 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $85.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.92, a PEG ratio of 0.17 and a beta of 1.09. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $25.07 and a 200-day moving average price of $22.43. The company has a quick ratio of 1.56, a current ratio of 1.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82. Equinor ASA has a twelve month low of $13.24 and a twelve month high of $28.30.

Equinor ASA (NYSE:EQNR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The company reported $0.85 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.62 by $0.23. Equinor ASA had a return on equity of 17.98% and a net margin of 4.04%. On average, equities analysts expect that Equinor ASA will post 3.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 24th. Investors of record on Friday, November 12th will be given a $0.18 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 10th. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.74%. Equinor ASA’s dividend payout ratio is currently 50.59%.

Equinor ASA Profile

Equinor ASA engages in the exploration, production, transport, refining, and marketing of petroleum and petroleum-derived products. It operates through the following segments: Exploration and Production Norway, Exploration and Production International, Exploration and Production USA, Marketing, Midstream, and Processing, and Other.

