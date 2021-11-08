Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY Has $2.57 Million Stake in Church & Dwight Co., Inc. (NYSE:CHD)

Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY grew its position in Church & Dwight Co., Inc. (NYSE:CHD) by 70,086.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 30,180 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 30,137 shares during the quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY’s holdings in Church & Dwight were worth $2,572,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Strategic Blueprint LLC bought a new stake in shares of Church & Dwight in the second quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Pinebridge Investments L.P. boosted its stake in shares of Church & Dwight by 141.3% in the first quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P. now owns 292 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 171 shares during the period. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Church & Dwight in the second quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Capital Analysts LLC boosted its stake in shares of Church & Dwight by 244.1% in the second quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 320 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 227 shares during the period. Finally, Liberty Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Church & Dwight by 8,512.1% in the second quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,842 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 2,809 shares during the period. 80.57% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on CHD shares. Credit Suisse Group cut their price target on Church & Dwight from $102.00 to $100.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. Raymond James cut Church & Dwight from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 13th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on Church & Dwight from $94.00 to $90.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 20th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on Church & Dwight from $92.00 to $89.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, September 28th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $89.25.

In related news, CMO Britta Bomhard sold 38,738 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, August 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $86.68, for a total value of $3,357,809.84. Following the completion of the sale, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 7,846 shares in the company, valued at $680,091.28. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, Director Robert K. Shearer sold 14,660 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, August 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.60, for a total value of $1,269,556.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 2.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NYSE:CHD opened at $88.78 on Monday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $84.08 and a 200-day moving average of $85.21. The company has a market capitalization of $21.68 billion, a PE ratio of 27.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.73 and a beta of 0.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 0.39 and a current ratio of 0.74. Church & Dwight Co., Inc. has a 52-week low of $77.62 and a 52-week high of $91.86.

Church & Dwight (NYSE:CHD) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The company reported $0.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $1.31 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.28 billion. Church & Dwight had a net margin of 16.02% and a return on equity of 22.39%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.70 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Church & Dwight Co., Inc. will post 3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.2525 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 12th. This represents a $1.01 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.14%. Church & Dwight’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 30.98%.

Church & Dwight announced that its board has authorized a share buyback plan on Friday, October 29th that authorizes the company to repurchase $1.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the company to repurchase up to 4.6% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are usually a sign that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

About Church & Dwight

Church & Dwight Co, Inc engages in the development, manufacture, and market of household, personal care, and specialty products. It operates through the following segments: Consumer Domestic, Consumer International, and Specialty Products. The Consumer Domestic segment offers household products, such as laundry detergents, fabric softener sheets, cat litter, and household cleaning products; and personal care products including antiperspirants, oral care products, depilatories, reproductive health products, oral analgesics, nasal saline moisturizers, and dietary supplements.

