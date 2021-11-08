Kingsview Wealth Management LLC Reduces Stock Position in Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV)

Kingsview Wealth Management LLC lessened its holdings in Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV) by 6.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 10,267 shares of the company’s stock after selling 741 shares during the quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Value ETF were worth $1,421,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Founders Capital Management purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Value ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Truvestments Capital LLC grew its stake in Vanguard Value ETF by 332.6% in the 2nd quarter. Truvestments Capital LLC now owns 199 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 153 shares during the period. Horan Securities Inc. grew its stake in Vanguard Value ETF by 451.0% in the 2nd quarter. Horan Securities Inc. now owns 270 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 221 shares during the period. Corsicana & Co. purchased a new stake in Vanguard Value ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $38,000. Finally, Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC grew its stake in Vanguard Value ETF by 65.7% in the 1st quarter. Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC now owns 328 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 130 shares during the period.

Shares of VTV opened at $144.88 on Monday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $139.84. Vanguard Value ETF has a fifty-two week low of $107.82 and a fifty-two week high of $145.59.

Vanguard Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of predominantly large United States companies.

