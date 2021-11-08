Kimelman & Baird LLC Acquires Shares of 65,956 SPDR S&P Biotech ETF (NYSEARCA:XBI)

Kimelman & Baird LLC acquired a new stake in SPDR S&P Biotech ETF (NYSEARCA:XBI) during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 65,956 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $8,930,000. Kimelman & Baird LLC owned 0.12% of SPDR S&P Biotech ETF as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Resolute Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P Biotech ETF by 0.5% in the second quarter. Resolute Advisors LLC now owns 15,543 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,100,000 after acquiring an additional 85 shares in the last quarter. StoneX Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P Biotech ETF by 1.1% in the second quarter. StoneX Group Inc. now owns 7,663 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,038,000 after acquiring an additional 86 shares in the last quarter. Pacific Center for Financial Services boosted its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P Biotech ETF by 1.8% in the second quarter. Pacific Center for Financial Services now owns 5,095 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $690,000 after acquiring an additional 90 shares in the last quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI boosted its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P Biotech ETF by 6.0% in the second quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI now owns 1,633 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $221,000 after acquiring an additional 93 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P Biotech ETF by 0.3% in the second quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 43,612 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $5,905,000 after acquiring an additional 119 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:XBI traded up $0.40 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $131.72. The stock had a trading volume of 97,028 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,899,555. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $128.58 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $129.24. SPDR S&P Biotech ETF has a 1 year low of $118.23 and a 1 year high of $174.79.

SPDR S&P Biotech ETF (the Fund) seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P Biotechnology Select Industry Index. The S&P Biotechnology Select Industry Index represents the biotechnology sub-industry portion of the S&P Total Markets Index. The S&P TMI tracks all the United States common stocks listed on the New York Stock Exchange, American Stock Exchange, National Association of Securities Dealers Automated Quotation (NASDAQ) National Market and NASDAQ Small Cap exchanges.

