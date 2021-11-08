Kimelman & Baird LLC Makes New Investment in United Airlines Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:UAL)

Kimelman & Baird LLC bought a new position in United Airlines Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:UAL) in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund bought 69,204 shares of the transportation company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,619,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its position in United Airlines by 25.6% in the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 345,249 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $18,053,000 after purchasing an additional 70,471 shares during the period. Zacks Investment Management acquired a new stake in shares of United Airlines during the 2nd quarter valued at $223,000. Invesco Ltd. lifted its position in shares of United Airlines by 16.1% during the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,412,023 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $126,124,000 after acquiring an additional 335,284 shares during the last quarter. Maverick Capital Ltd. lifted its position in shares of United Airlines by 166.0% during the 2nd quarter. Maverick Capital Ltd. now owns 23,298 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,218,000 after acquiring an additional 14,540 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY lifted its position in shares of United Airlines by 119,445.5% during the 2nd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 39,450 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $2,063,000 after acquiring an additional 39,417 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 59.85% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ UAL traded up $1.55 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $54.26. The company had a trading volume of 330,459 shares, compared to its average volume of 13,305,289. United Airlines Holdings, Inc. has a twelve month low of $36.56 and a twelve month high of $63.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.85, a quick ratio of 1.31 and a current ratio of 1.36. The stock has a market capitalization of $17.56 billion, a PE ratio of -4.98 and a beta of 1.51. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $47.29 and its 200-day moving average is $50.21.

United Airlines (NASDAQ:UAL) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 18th. The transportation company reported ($1.02) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.65) by $0.63. United Airlines had a negative net margin of 16.19% and a negative return on equity of 112.46%. The business had revenue of $7.75 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.64 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($8.16) earnings per share. United Airlines’s revenue for the quarter was up 211.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that United Airlines Holdings, Inc. will post -14 EPS for the current year.

In other United Airlines news, President Brett J. Hart sold 77,777 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, September 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.14, for a total transaction of $3,510,853.78. Following the transaction, the president now directly owns 35,076 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,583,330.64. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, COO Jonathan Roitman sold 3,760 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.94, for a total transaction of $165,214.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.32% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on UAL shares. Argus downgraded United Airlines from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 13th. Redburn Partners started coverage on United Airlines in a research report on Wednesday, August 11th. They set a “sell” rating for the company. Cowen increased their price objective on United Airlines from $72.00 to $78.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 21st. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of United Airlines from $70.00 to $64.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, September 14th. Finally, Susquehanna cut their target price on shares of United Airlines from $56.00 to $51.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 22nd. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $58.06.

United Airlines Holdings, Inc is a holding company, which offers satellite based Wi-Fi, including on long-haul overseas routes. It transports people and cargo throughout North America and to destinations in Asia, Europe, Africa, the Pacific, the Middle East and Latin America. UAL, through United and its regional carriers.

