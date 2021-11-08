Pinnacle West Capital (NYSE:PNW) Issues FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Pinnacle West Capital (NYSE:PNW) issued an update on its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Friday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $3.800-$4.000 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $4.450. The company issued revenue guidance of -.Pinnacle West Capital also updated its FY 2021 guidance to $5.250-$5.350 EPS.

NYSE PNW opened at $64.27 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $72.49. The company has a market cap of $7.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.58, a P/E/G ratio of 2.63 and a beta of 0.27. Pinnacle West Capital has a 1 year low of $62.78 and a 1 year high of $91.88.

Pinnacle West Capital (NYSE:PNW) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 5th. The utilities provider reported $3.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.78 by $0.22. The business had revenue of $1.31 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.23 billion. Pinnacle West Capital had a net margin of 15.66% and a return on equity of 9.90%. Pinnacle West Capital’s quarterly revenue was up 4.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $3.07 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Pinnacle West Capital will post 4.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 16th will be paid a dividend of $0.85 per share. This is a boost from Pinnacle West Capital’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.83. This represents a $3.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.29%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 15th. Pinnacle West Capital’s dividend payout ratio is presently 68.17%.

PNW has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Barclays cut shares of Pinnacle West Capital from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating and cut their target price for the company from $100.00 to $84.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. Argus cut their target price on shares of Pinnacle West Capital from $90.00 to $72.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 13th. Mizuho upped their target price on shares of Pinnacle West Capital from $65.00 to $88.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Friday, October 8th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of Pinnacle West Capital from a neutral rating to a sell rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $85.00 to $73.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 19th. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of Pinnacle West Capital from $83.00 to $70.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 19th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $76.50.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Pinnacle West Capital stock. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of Pinnacle West Capital Co. (NYSE:PNW) by 79.1% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 727,344 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 321,287 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned approximately 0.64% of Pinnacle West Capital worth $59,620,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. Institutional investors own 86.18% of the company’s stock.

About Pinnacle West Capital

Pinnacle West Capital Corp. is a holding company, which engages in providing energy and energy-related products. It offers regulated retail and wholesale electricity businesses and related activities, such as electricity generation, transmission and distribution through its subsidiary, Arizona Public Service Co The company was founded on February 20, 1985 and is headquartered in Phoenix, AZ.

