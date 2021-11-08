Electricité de France S.A. (OTCMKTS:ECIFY) Receives Average Recommendation of “Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of Electricité de France S.A. (OTCMKTS:ECIFY) have been given a consensus rating of “Buy” by the ten research firms that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on ECIFY. Zacks Investment Research lowered Electricité de France from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, October 4th. UBS Group restated a “buy” rating on shares of Electricité de France in a report on Thursday, October 7th. Morgan Stanley restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Electricité de France in a report on Tuesday, October 5th. Societe Generale restated a “buy” rating on shares of Electricité de France in a report on Tuesday, August 31st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Electricité de France in a report on Wednesday, August 4th.

OTCMKTS ECIFY opened at $2.91 on Friday. Electricité de France has a 52 week low of $2.24 and a 52 week high of $3.27. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $2.69 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $2.68.

Électricité de France SA engages in the energy industry production. It operates in the following business segments: Electricity and, Gas. It offers the following services: production, transport, distribution, trading, sale of energy and, energy services. The company was founded on June 17, 1955 and is headquartered in Paris, France.

