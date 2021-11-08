OmniStar Financial Group Inc. Has $2.79 Million Stock Holdings in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHY)

OmniStar Financial Group Inc. lifted its position in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHY) by 0.9% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 32,328 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 276 shares during the period. iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF comprises 3.4% of OmniStar Financial Group Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 3rd largest holding. OmniStar Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF were worth $2,785,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SHY. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in shares of iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 358.5% in the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 13,832,528 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,191,809,000 after acquiring an additional 10,815,722 shares during the last quarter. Forward Management LLC lifted its holdings in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 112.8% during the 2nd quarter. Forward Management LLC now owns 5,085,086 shares of the company’s stock valued at $438,131,000 after buying an additional 2,695,802 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE lifted its holdings in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 241.1% during the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,280,253 shares of the company’s stock valued at $110,307,000 after buying an additional 904,891 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its holdings in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 3.0% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 13,181,909 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,135,753,000 after buying an additional 388,896 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MEMBERS Trust Co lifted its holdings in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 9.0% during the 2nd quarter. MEMBERS Trust Co now owns 4,277,992 shares of the company’s stock valued at $368,592,000 after buying an additional 352,029 shares in the last quarter.

SHY traded down $0.04 on Monday, reaching $85.95. 27,145 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,617,418. iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF has a one year low of $85.76 and a one year high of $86.42. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $86.07 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $86.18.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 5th. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 2nd were issued a dividend of $0.011 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 1st. This represents a $0.13 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.15%.

