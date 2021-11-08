OmniStar Financial Group Inc. Sells 196 Shares of iShares Edge MSCI Multifactor Emerging Markets ETF (BATS:EMGF)

OmniStar Financial Group Inc. cut its stake in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Multifactor Emerging Markets ETF (BATS:EMGF) by 1.0% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 19,890 shares of the company’s stock after selling 196 shares during the period. iShares Edge MSCI Multifactor Emerging Markets ETF comprises about 1.3% of OmniStar Financial Group Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 27th biggest holding. OmniStar Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in iShares Edge MSCI Multifactor Emerging Markets ETF were worth $1,077,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of EMGF. First Citizens Financial Corp purchased a new position in iShares Edge MSCI Multifactor Emerging Markets ETF during the second quarter worth about $241,000. tru Independence LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Multifactor Emerging Markets ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $103,000. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Multifactor Emerging Markets ETF by 100.4% in the second quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 3,653 shares of the company’s stock valued at $198,000 after purchasing an additional 1,830 shares during the period.

Shares of BATS EMGF traded up $0.06 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $51.63. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 81,935 shares. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $52.43 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $52.90. iShares Edge MSCI Multifactor Emerging Markets ETF has a 1 year low of $39.80 and a 1 year high of $53.73.

