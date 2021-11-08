OmniStar Financial Group Inc. Trims Holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF (BATS:EFG)

OmniStar Financial Group Inc. trimmed its position in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF (BATS:EFG) by 22.3% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,413 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,268 shares during the period. OmniStar Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF were worth $473,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Optimum Investment Advisors increased its stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF by 81.0% during the 2nd quarter. Optimum Investment Advisors now owns 447 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. tru Independence LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $68,000. Horizon Financial Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $76,000. Eaton Vance Management acquired a new position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $79,000. Finally, Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV increased its position in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF by 48.2% during the 2nd quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 965 shares of the company’s stock worth $104,000 after purchasing an additional 314 shares in the last quarter.

EFG traded down $0.02 on Monday, reaching $113.40. 438,849 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged. The company’s 50 day moving average is $110.27 and its 200-day moving average is $108.75. iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF has a twelve month low of $67.58 and a twelve month high of $85.81.

iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Growth Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the MSCI EAFE Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a subset of the MSCI EAFE Index and constituents of the Index include securities from Europe, Australasia (Australia and Asia), and the Far East.

