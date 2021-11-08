Schroders plc (LON:SDR) Receives GBX 3,742.50 Consensus Price Target from Brokerages

Shares of Schroders plc (LON:SDR) have been given a consensus recommendation of “Hold” by the six analysts that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation. The average 12 month price objective among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is GBX 3,742.50 ($48.90).

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on SDR. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on Schroders from GBX 3,430 ($44.81) to GBX 3,700 ($48.34) and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. Barclays reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating and issued a GBX 3,675 ($48.01) price target on shares of Schroders in a research report on Monday, October 18th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on Schroders from GBX 3,400 ($44.42) to GBX 3,600 ($47.03) and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Schroders from GBX 3,700 ($48.34) to GBX 3,930 ($51.35) and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on Schroders from GBX 3,485 ($45.53) to GBX 3,900 ($50.95) and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th.

In related news, insider Richard Keers acquired 8 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 10th. The shares were bought at an average cost of GBX 3,810 ($49.78) per share, with a total value of £304.80 ($398.22).

LON SDR traded up GBX 36 ($0.47) during trading on Friday, hitting GBX 3,703 ($48.38). 58,231 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 209,421. Schroders has a 12 month low of GBX 2,772 ($36.22) and a 12 month high of GBX 3,913 ($51.12). The business has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 3,669.07 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 3,618.73. The company has a current ratio of 5.84, a quick ratio of 5.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.31. The company has a market capitalization of £10.46 billion and a P/E ratio of 18.79.

Schroders Company Profile

Schroders plc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm also provides advisory and consultancy services. It provides its services to financial institutions, high net worth clients, large corporate, local authority, charitable entities, individuals, pension plans, government funds, insurance companies, and endowments.

