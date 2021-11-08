Omnicell, Inc. (NASDAQ:OMCL) Receives $171.57 Average Target Price from Brokerages

Omnicell, Inc. (NASDAQ:OMCL) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the nine brokerages that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and five have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month target price among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $171.57.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on OMCL shares. Zacks Investment Research cut Omnicell from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $184.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Piper Sandler upped their target price on Omnicell from $188.00 to $211.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. TheStreet raised Omnicell from a “c+” rating to a “b+” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. BTIG Research increased their target price on Omnicell from $175.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 26th. Finally, Craig Hallum increased their target price on Omnicell from $170.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd.

NASDAQ OMCL traded down $0.35 on Friday, hitting $176.97. 1,040 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 302,392. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 2.62 and a quick ratio of 2.78. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $161.26 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $150.95. Omnicell has a fifty-two week low of $90.60 and a fifty-two week high of $182.73. The firm has a market cap of $7.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 103.52, a P/E/G ratio of 4.09 and a beta of 1.06.

Omnicell (NASDAQ:OMCL) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The company reported $1.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.45. Omnicell had a return on equity of 12.51% and a net margin of 7.50%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.40 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Omnicell will post 2.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director James T. Judson sold 4,984 shares of Omnicell stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $153.00, for a total transaction of $762,552.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 23,320 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,567,960. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Dan S. Johnston sold 5,358 shares of Omnicell stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $180.00, for a total value of $964,440.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 20,793 shares of company stock worth $3,503,662 in the last three months. 2.63% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Omnicell by 3.4% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,661,303 shares of the company’s stock valued at $705,954,000 after acquiring an additional 155,379 shares during the period. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Omnicell by 3.8% during the third quarter. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,502,425 shares of the company’s stock valued at $223,005,000 after acquiring an additional 55,400 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its stake in shares of Omnicell by 3.6% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,356,046 shares of the company’s stock valued at $205,373,000 after acquiring an additional 47,699 shares during the period. Clearbridge Investments LLC increased its stake in shares of Omnicell by 31.6% during the second quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 1,086,808 shares of the company’s stock valued at $164,597,000 after acquiring an additional 260,868 shares during the period. Finally, Neuberger Berman Group LLC grew its position in Omnicell by 16.0% in the second quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 1,066,047 shares of the company’s stock worth $161,453,000 after buying an additional 147,101 shares during the last quarter.

About Omnicell

Omnicell, Inc engages in the provision of medication management automation solutions and adherence tools for healthcare systems and pharmacies. Its solutions include intelligence, platform and interoperability, central pharmacy dispensing, medication adherence, population health and point of care automation.

