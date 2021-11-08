Mirrored Netflix (mNFLX) One Day Volume Hits $47,942.00

Mirrored Netflix (CURRENCY:mNFLX) traded 0.8% lower against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 10:00 AM ET on November 8th. Mirrored Netflix has a total market capitalization of $22.50 million and $47,942.00 worth of Mirrored Netflix was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Mirrored Netflix has traded 3.8% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Mirrored Netflix coin can now be bought for approximately $662.37 or 0.01010534 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Mirrored Netflix alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001527 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.25 or 0.00001914 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $52.89 or 0.00080683 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 6.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $55.43 or 0.00084564 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $63.36 or 0.00096664 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $65,424.14 or 0.99813026 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4,696.94 or 0.07165787 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Flow (FLOW) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.85 or 0.00021134 BTC.

Mirrored Netflix Coin Profile

Mirrored Netflix’s total supply is 33,962 coins. The official message board for Mirrored Netflix is medium.com/@mirror-protocol . Mirrored Netflix’s official Twitter account is @mirror_protocol . The official website for Mirrored Netflix is mirror.finance

Buying and Selling Mirrored Netflix

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Mirrored Netflix directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Mirrored Netflix should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Mirrored Netflix using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

new TradingView.widget( { “width”: 600, “height”: 400, “symbol”: “mNFLXUSD”, “interval”: “D”, “timezone”: “Etc/UTC”, “theme”: “Light”, “style”: “1”, “locale”: “en”, “toolbar_bg”: “#f1f3f6”, “enable_publishing”: false, “allow_symbol_change”: true, “referral_id”: “2588”} );

Receive News & Updates for Mirrored Netflix Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Mirrored Netflix and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.