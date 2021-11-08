TenUp Market Capitalization Reaches $4.06 Million (TUP)

TenUp (CURRENCY:TUP) traded 1.2% lower against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 10:00 AM ET on November 8th. Over the last week, TenUp has traded 7.8% lower against the US dollar. TenUp has a total market cap of $4.06 million and $250,639.00 worth of TenUp was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One TenUp coin can now be bought for $0.28 or 0.00000433 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get TenUp alerts:

Zenon (ZNN) traded 12.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $63.35 or 0.00096643 BTC.

Sapphire (SAPP) traded up 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.54 or 0.00000818 BTC.

Beacon (BECN) traded up 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.66 or 0.00000999 BTC.

MalwareChain (MALW) traded 11.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000309 BTC.

Modern Investment Coin (MODIC) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0882 or 0.00000135 BTC.

Decentrahub Coin (DCNTR) traded up 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.39 or 0.00000596 BTC.

DogeCash (DOGEC) traded up 48.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0360 or 0.00000055 BTC.

CryptoVerificationCoin (CVCC) traded up 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.69 or 0.00001055 BTC.

StrongHands Masternode (SHMN) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0715 or 0.00000109 BTC.

Scrypta (LYRA) traded up 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0129 or 0.00000020 BTC.

TenUp Coin Profile

TenUp (CRYPTO:TUP) is a coin. TenUp’s total supply is 228,336,861 coins and its circulating supply is 14,300,413 coins. TenUp’s official website is www.tenup.io . TenUp’s official Twitter account is @TenupNation and its Facebook page is accessible here

TenUp Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as TenUp directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire TenUp should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy TenUp using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for TenUp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for TenUp and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.