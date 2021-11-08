Eubel Brady & Suttman Asset Management Inc. Takes $63,000 Position in Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:BND)

Eubel Brady & Suttman Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:BND) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 748 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $63,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC grew its position in Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares by 62.4% in the second quarter. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC now owns 354,298 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,431,000 after acquiring an additional 136,116 shares in the last quarter. Continuum Advisory LLC grew its position in Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares by 22.0% in the second quarter. Continuum Advisory LLC now owns 48,558 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,171,000 after acquiring an additional 8,763 shares in the last quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC grew its position in Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares by 53.1% in the second quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC now owns 114,917 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,854,000 after acquiring an additional 39,869 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares by 319.1% during the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 248,553 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,348,000 after buying an additional 189,253 shares during the period. Finally, Merit Financial Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares by 26.8% during the second quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC now owns 3,410 shares of the company’s stock valued at $293,000 after buying an additional 720 shares during the period.

Shares of NASDAQ:BND opened at $85.84 on Monday. Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares has a 1 year low of $84.22 and a 1 year high of $88.50. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $85.71 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $85.78.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 4th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 2nd were given a dividend of $0.134 per share. This represents a $1.61 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.87%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 1st. This is a positive change from Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares’s previous monthly dividend of $0.13.

